8 coincidences between Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma that you never knew

The Indian Cricket has a rich and long tradition that started before independence. The Indian Cricket team always had some torchbearers in the team who carried the team on their shoulders. Unfortunately, it had also paved way for illicit comparisons. Irrespective of the comparisons, the players have been unique in their own.

Among them, Sachin Tendulkar holds a special place in our hearts for changing the face of Indian cricket in his period. When people thought Indian cricket would face a downfall once he left, players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have made sure India needn’t cross that downfall. Surprisingly, on analysis, it’s found that Rohit Sharma holds some coincidence with Sachin rather than Virat Kohli with whom the demigod is compared with.

Interestingly, Sachin and Rohit have some striking relationship in their respective cricketing careers. Rohit received his first ODI and Test cap from Sachin. He captained Mumbai Indians for the first time on Sachin birthday which was in the year 2013. Also, Rohit got to open the innings for first time in ODI in 2011 and he played in the place of Sachin Tendulkar.

We now list you 8 striking coincidences between Sachin and Rohit that you never knew:

#1. Coincidence in captaincy

Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma are two sides of a coin when it comes to captaining the team. Sachin, who had a much successful career as a player was mediocre when it came to captaincy. On the other hand, Rohit has been a comparatively good captain. Nevertheless, both these players hold some similarity while captaining the national team.

Both Sachin and Rohit captained for the first time against Sri Lanka with the former doing it in 1996 while the latter did it earlier this year and both of them had to bite the dust in their first match as Captain. In the case of Sachin, Sri Lanka chased the target of 226 in 44 overs. In Rohit’s captaincy, India was bowled out for 112 and Srilanka chased it within 20 overs.

Sachin hit his first century as captain against Sri Lanka in 1996 with a fine knock of 110 which was also his first match as captain. Rohit also hit his first century while captaining against Sri Lanka in the absence of regular skipper Kohli when he reached the 200 run mark for the third time. He was unbeaten on 208 at the end of the innings. India defeated Sri Lanka by 141 runs after they failed to chase the daunting total of 392.

