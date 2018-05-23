Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    8 players who can be the captains if women's IPL gets underway

    Here we take a look at the players who can be the captains if women's IPL gets underway.

    sujith mohan
    ANALYST
    Top 5 / Top 10 23 May 2018, 13:33 IST
    6.77K

    When all the attention was on the IPL playoff game between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday, BCCI organized a one-off IPL-style exhibition match between Trailblazers led by Smriti Mandhana and Supernovas led by Harmanpreet Kaur.

    Women's T20 league is not something new. Cricket Australia started WBBL three years back and it was a huge success. Also, England launched its Women's T20 league in 2017.

    With all the success that IPL has achieved over the years, there was always a question that why BCCI did not try something similar for women's cricket. This exhibition game could lay down a marker for the women's T20 league that BCCI has been planning for quite some time.

    Several renowned international women cricketers from England, Australia, and New Zealand battled it out on Tuesday in Wankhede, along with the Indian women stars.

    On that note, let's take a look 8 players who can be the captains if women's IPL gets underway sometime in the near future.

    #1 Meg Lanning

    Lanning inactions during the WBBL
    Lanning inaction during the WBBL

    The 2014 ICC Women's T20I Cricketer of the Year and the current captain of Australian women's national cricket team is one of the most gifted women cricketers of all-time. With a T20I average of 34.5 and a strike rate of 119, she is arguably the world's best batter at the moment. She also has scored the most number of hundred's in Women's One Day Internationals.

    Playing for Melbourne Stars in WBBL, she was the highest run-getter in the first two editions of the tournament as a captain. She also represented Surrey Stars in the inaugural Women's Super League in England. With her experience and skills both as a player and a captain, the 26-year-old will be great choice to lead a team if women's IPL gets underway.

    Indian women's cricket team Mithali Raj Harmanpreet Kaur
