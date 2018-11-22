×
8 reasons why the Indian cricket team has struggle overseas in recent times

Sanchit Aggarwal
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
64   //    22 Nov 2018, 03:14 IST

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli

Over the years, India have emerged as a dominant side in world cricket. Currently, they stand at #1 in Test Cricket, whereas in ODI and T20 cricket they are at #2. The Virat Kohli Army is also a contender to lift the World Cup next year, which is to be held in England.

However, the World Cup is not the only major challenge for the Men in Blue. The tour Down Under is what's on everyone's mind, and the players, fans and management have just one question in mind: will Team India finally win a Test series in Australia?

This year, India have played two overseas tours, one against South Africa and one against England. They gave a tough fight to the home team in both countries, but they failed to get over the line because of their shortcomings outside the subcontinent in Test cricket.

Let us look more closely at Team India's travelling woes in the longest format of the game.


#1 Openers' failures

The biggest reason why India have not managed to get over the line overseas is the fact that the openers have not given the team the start they need.

In the two overseas tours this year, the Indian openers have put together an opening stand of 50 runs only thrice. Two of them came in the same match where India found themselves victorious against England.

The openers have to step up and give the team an excellent start if they are to win matches overseas.

#2 Cheteshwar Pujara unable to convert starts

Cheteshwar Pujara
Cheteshwar Pujara

When you see Cheteshwar Pujara, you expect that he will play an entire session out. You assume that he will give others an opportunity to play better as the ball gets older and stops doing as much as the new ball.

But while Pujara got starts in these tours, he failed to convert them into big scores.

He bats at No. 3 for India, and when you're batting at such an important position, you need to convert your starts into much more. Pujara’s failure to do so has also been a major factor in India's fruitless overseas stint.

