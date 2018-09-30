Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
7 players who failed in Asia Cup 2018 

Silambarasan Kv
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.48K   //    30 Sep 2018, 14:05 IST

MS DHONI, MOHAMMAD AMIR
MS-DHONI-MOHAMMAD-AMIR

The 14th edition of the Asia cup has completed on September 28. The Indian team clinched the title for the seventh time which is most by any team in the history of the tournament. They are unbeaten in the tournament and played a couple of close games. 

Bangladesh started the tournament with a positive note before losing two back-to-back matches. They destroyed both Pakistan and Afghanistan in the Super Four before surrendering to India in the finals. 

Afghanistan was in good form throughout the tournament but they failed to qualify for finals as they lost a couple of close games. Sri Lanka continued their poor performance and knocked out of the tournament without winning even a single game. 

Pakistan was good against Hong Kong but miserably failed against Bangladesh and India. Hong Kong gave India a scare before losing to them and were eventually knocked out of the tournament. 

We have seen a lot of good performances in the recently concluded tournament between the Asian teams. However, some big names have miserably failed in the 14th edition of Asia cup. Check it out:

#7 Mahmudullah

New Zealand v Bangladesh - ICC Champions Trophy
MAHMUDULLAH

The middle-order batsman from Bangladesh, Mahmudullah was in decent form since the start of 2018. However, he did not live up to the expectation as he could manage just 156 runs in 6 innings at an average of 26, something that was least expected from the veteran batsman. 

He scored a match-winning knock of 74 against Afghanistan. Barring the knock against Afghanistan, he struggled to convert his scores into big. Mahmudullah, who can also bowl, picked up three wickets in the Asia cup 2018. 

1 / 7 NEXT
Silambarasan Kv
ANALYST
I love to analyse each and every angle of Cricket and I am a die hard fan of Virender Sehwag!
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep
BAN 261/10 (49.3 ov)
SL 124/10 (35.2 ov)
Bangladesh win by 137 runs
BAN VS SL live score
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep
HK 116/10 (37.1 ov)
PAK 120/2 (23.4 ov)
Pakistan win by 8 wickets
HK VS PAK live score
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep
AFG 249/10 (50.0 ov)
SL 158/10 (41.2 ov)
Afghanistan win by 91 runs
AFG VS SL live score
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep
IND 285/7 (50.0 ov)
HK 259/8 (50.0 ov)
India win by 26 runs
IND VS HK live score
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep
PAK 162/10 (43.1 ov)
IND 164/2 (29.0 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
PAK VS IND live score
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep
AFG 255/7 (50.0 ov)
BAN 119/10 (42.1 ov)
Afghanistan win by 136 runs
AFG VS BAN live score
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep
BAN 173/10 (49.1 ov)
IND 174/3 (36.2 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
BAN VS IND live score
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep
AFG 257/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 258/7 (49.3 ov)
Pakistan win by 3 wickets
AFG VS PAK live score
Super Four Match 3 | Sun, 23 Sep
PAK 237/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 238/1 (39.3 ov)
India win by 9 wickets
PAK VS IND live score
Super Four Match 4 | Sun, 23 Sep
BAN 249/7 (50.0 ov)
AFG 246/7 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh win by 3 runs
BAN VS AFG live score
Super Four Match 5 | Tue, 25 Sep
AFG 252/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 252/10 (49.5 ov)
Match Tied
AFG VS IND live score
Super Four Match 6 | Wed, 26 Sep
BAN 239/10 (48.5 ov)
PAK 202/9 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh win by 37 runs
BAN VS PAK live score
Final | Fri, 28 Sep
BAN 222/10 (48.3 ov)
IND 223/7 (50.0 ov)
India win by 3 wickets
BAN VS IND live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Asia Cup 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
