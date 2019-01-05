×
9 players who have scored more than 1 century in T20Is

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
450   //    05 Jan 2019, 14:55 IST

Both Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul have scored multiple centuries in T20Is
Both Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul have scored multiple centuries in T20Is

The T20 format has become very popular all around the world and is the most loved one as compared to the other two longer formats of the game. Raining sixes and thrilling matches are few of the main reasons behind it.

Earlier, scoring a century in T20 cricket was not everyone’s cup of tea as the grounds were bigger and the bowlers were also more precise to their line and lengths. The batsmen believed in building their innings slowly by taking their own time. However, the Universe Boss, Chris Gayle, changed this trend during the 2007 T20 World Cup. 

Gayle became the first cricketer to score a century in T20I cricket, playing for the West Indies. Chris achieved this feat during the first ever T20 World Cup. He smashed the majority of the balls for a boundary registering a score of 117 runs against the mighty South African team. The cricket world did not witness another century in T20Is for almost 2 years and hence, it was believed that Gayle‘s century was a one-off.

However, presently there are several cricketers who have scored more than 1 T20I century in their career. Such 9 cricketers are as follows:

#9 Chris Gayle (West Indies)

Chris Gayle from West Indies
Chris Gayle from West Indies

Christopher Henry Gayle has etched his name in the history books of T20I cricket with his fearless approach. He has created a dangerous image of himself in the cricketing world as every bowler feels the pressure while bowling to him. He has the ability to smash right from the first ball of the match.

Regarded as the Universe Boss, Chris Gayle has smashed 2 centuries in T20I cricket so far while donning his nation's jersey. Gayle smashed his first ever international T20 century against South Africa on 11th September 2007. Later on, in the year 2016, he smashed his second century in the T20I format by playing a quick innings of 100 runs from 48 balls against England.

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Vinay Chhabaria is a cricket and WWE enthusiast who loves Royal Challengers Bangalore and is a big fan of WWE Superstar Finn Balor. He started watching cricket since 2006. The young sports analyst is a former cooking blog owner who shared recipes online. He is also the Mr.Fresher of his college which displays his fantastic personality. Mr.Chhabaria also watches Kabaddi and Tennis.
