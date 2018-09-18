Asia Cup 2018: India-Pakistan combined playing XI

The Asia Cup has gotten underway and India would look to defend their title. Sri Lanka and Bangladesh kicked off the tournament with Bangladesh winning comprehensively.

The next major match of the Asia Cup is when India take on Pakistan on the 19th of September. It promises to be an absolute cracker and both the sides will look to get the better of the opposition.

Let's have a look at the combined playing XI with players from these two sides.

1. Rohit Sharma (C)

Rohit Sharma has made large strides for India ever since he was made an opener for the limited overs set-up. Rohit is a reliable batsman who starts off slowly but is unstoppable once he gets his eye in. He has this destructive ability to make up for the dot balls conceded and that really makes him a stand-out. Not many batsmen have this ability. Rohit Sharma on his day can also provide quick starts for his side which really does provide a platform for the middle Order.

He's very good in the field too and rarely drops any catches. With experience on his side, he knows how to deal with a huge amount of pressure along with his batting. This quality of his makes him the captain of this team.

2. Fakhar Zaman

Fakhar has been a revelation for Pakistan in ODIs as he averages around 73 in ODI's. The last time these two sides played, Fakhar got a match-winning hundred for his side. He scores runs at a quick rate and has the ability to play a match-defining inning. He will look to repeat the same heroics against India when these two sides face off on Wednesday.

3. Babar Azam

The Pakistani batsman has got some runs under his belt and is a potential threat to India's chances. The right-handed batsman plays a bit similar to Virat Kohli and rotates the strike frequently. This keeps the scoreboard moving and helps the team to build a perfect finishing platform. Babar Azam is dangerous if he is set on the crease.

