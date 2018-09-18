Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Asia Cup 2018: India-Pakistan combined playing XI

Daiwik naga venkat
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
373   //    18 Sep 2018, 19:53 IST

The Asia Cup has gotten underway and India would look to defend their title. Sri Lanka and Bangladesh kicked off the tournament with Bangladesh winning comprehensively.

The next major match of the Asia Cup is when India take on Pakistan on the 19th of September. It promises to be an absolute cracker and both the sides will look to get the better of the opposition.

Let's have a look at the combined playing XI with players from these two sides.

Enter ca
How
many times will these two teams battle it out?

1. Rohit Sharma (C)

Rohit Sharma has made large strides for India ever since he was made an opener for the limited overs set-up. Rohit is a reliable batsman who starts off slowly but is unstoppable once he gets his eye in. He has this destructive ability to make up for the dot balls conceded and that really makes him a stand-out. Not many batsmen have this ability. Rohit Sharma on his day can also provide quick starts for his side which really does provide a platform for the middle Order.

He's very good in the field too and rarely drops any catches. With experience on his side, he knows how to deal with a huge amount of pressure along with his batting. This quality of his makes him the captain of this team.

2. Fakhar Zaman

New Zealand v Pakistan: 5th ODI
Zaman will look to provide a flyer for his team.

Fakhar has been a revelation for Pakistan in ODIs as he averages around 73 in ODI's. The last time these two sides played, Fakhar got a match-winning hundred for his side. He scores runs at a quick rate and has the ability to play a match-defining inning. He will look to repeat the same heroics against India when these two sides face off on Wednesday.

3. Babar Azam

New Zealand v Pakistan - 4th ODI
How will he fare?

The Pakistani batsman has got some runs under his belt and is a potential threat to India's chances. The right-handed batsman plays a bit similar to Virat Kohli and rotates the strike frequently. This keeps the scoreboard moving and helps the team to build a perfect finishing platform. Babar Azam is dangerous if he is set on the crease.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Pakistan Cricket Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Rohit Sharma
Daiwik naga venkat
CONTRIBUTOR
An avid cricket lover with growing interest in football.
Asia Cup 2018: India's ideal Playing XI against Pakistan
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Combined XI
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: India-Pakistan Sharjah XI
RELATED STORY
India-Pakistan combined XI for Asia Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: India's Predicted XI against Pakistan
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Probable Indian Playing XI for the Group...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 3 batsmen who can do well in the tournament
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: India's best possible XI
RELATED STORY
India-Pakistan all-time Asia Cup XI 
RELATED STORY
Top 5 players to watch out for in Asia Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep
BAN 261/10 (49.3 ov)
SL 124/10 (35.2 ov)
Bangladesh win by 137 runs
BAN VS SL live score
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep
HK 116/10 (37.1 ov)
PAK 120/2 (23.4 ov)
Pakistan win by 8 wickets
HK VS PAK live score
Match 3 | Yesterday
AFG 249/10 (50.0 ov)
SL 158/10 (41.2 ov)
Afghanistan win by 91 runs
AFG VS SL live score
Match 4 | Today
IND 285/7 (50.0 ov)
HK 259/8 (50.0 ov)
India win by 26 runs
IND VS HK live score
Match 5 | Tomorrow, 11:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep, 11:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
A1
B2
TBA VS TBA preview
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
B1
A2
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us