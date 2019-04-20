A deep dive into India's 2019 World Cup squad

Indian team celebrates their wicket. Credits: BCCI

On 15 April, passionate Indian fans had their eyes glued to the TV sets for the much-awaited India's 15-man World Cup squad. The interim secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Amitabh Chaudhary sat along with chief selector MSK Prasad and called the names of 15 players who have had made the final cut into the provisional squad and thus the ‘cat was out of the bag’. While the core of the team remained unaltered, there were a few surprises.

However, the selectors also dropped a bombshell as there was no chit which contained the name of Ambati Rayudu. It was like the right-hander was running a different race when selectors pulled a ‘rabbit out of the hat’. Yes, he was caught jogging in the 100-metre dash. Rayudu must have been flabbergasted at his ouster as he was deemed to be India's number four at the ODI showpiece. In fact, if there is a list of most unfortunate cricketers, rampant-looking Rayudu is definitely joining it. Rayudu was literally ‘close but no cigar’.

Top Three - Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli - the strength

Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma. Credits: AFP

India's World Cup success will be directly proportional to the runs made by the trio in Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli respectively. The more they score, the more chances India will have of lifting the coveted World Cup trophy for the third time and the less they score, the same chances will diminish. They are going to be the team's forte, and the onus is going to be on the talismanic triplet. All in all, they’re serving as bedrock at the team for the Men in Blue.

On most of the occasions, Rohit and Dhawan have laid a solid platform as they both have been instrumental in team’s success. Captain Virat Kohli is synonym with one word, consistency and the skipper will play a quintessential role if India is to go all the way in the quadrennial event.

Dhawan will like to continue his love affair with the ICC major events. With two Champions Trophies golden bats already in his cabinet, he would like to add another one, but this time it would be a different category - the World Cup. Dhawan was India's highest run-getter in 2015 World Cup with 412 runs, and he would like to regenerate that rendition.

Kohli's deputy, Rohit Sharma, can change gears like a supercar, and there are not many bowlers who could be speed breakers once he gets going on his expressway. The high-quality batsman is at the second position in the ICC ODI batsmen rankings.

Virat Kohli. Credits: PTI

King Kohli is going to be the fulcrum of India's batting order. The Indian skipper is by distant the world's best batter, and there is hardly any chunk in his armour. Not only Kohli - the batsman, but also the skipper will need to step in.

Kohli is known for his aggressive captaincy and likes to take the bull by its horns. In fact, there is no doubt that he might still be learning as a captain, but he would need to be quick on his feet to be the leader of the pack. Kohli will like to lead with aplomb and his impressive record of 49 wins in 68 matches, will give him a boost.

Middle-order - the Achilles heel

Who is going to be India's number four batsman? It looks like a question which has not got its answer in the last four years and even if it did, Ambati Rayudu who somewhat did justice with it, was left out. In fact, judging by the presser of MSK Prasad and Amitabh Chaudhary, it might be Vijay Shankar, who is just nine ODI matches (165 runs) old. Shankar has shown impressive technique, but he is still a work in progress as far as temperament is concerned. Well, playing according to match situations could be one of his kryptonite.

The vanguard MS Dhoni, who is back in form in 2019, is going to be India's number five. With Dhoni's power-hitting capabilities on the wane, India can encounter some tricky situations from time-to-time.

In fact, there is not an iota of doubt that Dhoni will do well when the required rate is wandering around five or six. However, whenever the asking rate will exceed to eight or nine runs per over, Dhoni's downward swing in his pyrotechnics could be India's bane. As the pitches in England have been flat and dry in the last three years, the team could be chasing a gargantuan total.

Dhoni has all the experience under his belt, and he has done it time and again but will he be successful in what could be the final lap of his illustrious career?

Besides, Kedar Jadhav is decent with the bat, and he is a batsman who can hit the ground running. Furthermore, Jadhav is handy with the ball, which will put weightage to his place in the final XI. However, Jadhav is a kind of fielder who would need to be swift on the field. Jadhav is a short man, and he bends his back-leg knee while delivering the ball with a side arm action. Consequently, Jadhav's deliveries hardly take off before they meet the bat, thus making it difficult for the batters - to get underneath the ball.

Also, Hardik Pandya's current form in the IPL is going to add a shot in his arm. The linchpin all-rounder hasn't played a lot of International white-ball format in the last six months. However, Pandya will need to tighten the screws on his bowling. Kohli will like his first choice all-rounder to be bowling the lion share of his 10 overs quota.

The bowling line-up

It is a famous saying that ‘batsmen win you games, whereas, bowlers win you the tournaments.

India has a potent bowling line up in Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal - which can once again prove the aforementioned saying.

Bhuvneshwar’s most deadly weapon in his armoury is his swing. The Uttar Pradesh-based fast bowler has the knack of moving the ball both ways, and he will be pivotal for India's chances. However, there is not a lot of swing on offer with the white-ball if likened with earlier times in the English conditions. Furthermore, Bhuvneshwar isn't in the best of forms, and he has looked a bit rusty since he had made a comeback from a back injury.

Jasprit Bumrah might play an akin role in what Kohli will play in the batting department. Bumrah is going to be the heartbeat of India's pace battery. It is going to pump right whenever Bumrah gets success and the team just like our body will function properly. If we talk about the most potent arrow in Bumrah's quiver, it has to be his yorker. Bumrah also gets the ball to skid at a brisk pace with his unusual action, which adds more misery for the batsmen.

Bumrah celebrates his wicket. Credits: BCCI

Not many had expected Mohammed Shami to be included in India's World Cup squad, if we rewind the clock by six months as chances were slimmer for the prominent pacer.

However, the fast bowler has shown that he can do wonders with the ball. Shami had scalped nine wickets in four matches on the tour of New Zealand and had bowled like a wind. The premium bowler bowls with an excellent seam position, which is his strength.

Kuldeep Yadav could be an X-factor for the team. Yadav bowls at a slow speed which helps him yield more turn from the surface. Furthermore, Yadav has shown that he is not afraid to go for runs and to prey for wickets is the only way he knows to stem the run flow.

Yuzvendra Chahal has hunted down the opposition batsmen in tandem with Kuldeep Yadav. Both of these spinners have not only kept the runs down, but also, most importantly, they have taken wickets in the middle overs which has put India in the driver's seat.

Dinesh Karthik also deserves his berth in the 15-man squad. Karthik had provided the finishing touches to the team like a fine sculptor does to his work. The right-hander has all the experience under his belt and has batted with impressive strike rate.

KL Rahul's current form in the ongoing IPL paved the way for him in India's 15-man squad. Rahul hasn't played a lot of white-ball format in the Indian colours in the last one year. However, as he is currently second leading run-getter in the IPL with 387 runs in nine matches, it pushed the envelope which had his name in the squad. In fact, we have seen that he can get his runs with class and he is going to be India's backup opener or might play in the middle order.

Ravindra Jadeja is another example like Shami that why one should never lose hope. If we take a look at the last six months, Jadeja has grabbed his opportunity whenever one was thrown at him. The all-rounder is an accurate spinner, a handy batsman and a gun fielder. Jadeja can hit the bullseye from the point position, and he might change the complexion of the game with his outstanding fielding.

Overall, Team India has its bases covered for the multi-nation tournament. They are keen to make this summer interesting and relish the memories.