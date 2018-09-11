A delicious dessert by the 'Chef' in the end!

The title of this article is just a reference to the last dish (147 runs vs India) prepared by the 'Chef' - Alastair Nathan Cook who will be remembered as one of the greatest opening batsmen in Test cricket history not only for England but across the globe.

After announcing his retirement from international cricket, everyone had an expectation from him to finish his career on a high. And indeed he did that. The crowd and the cricket fraternity welcomed Cook with a huge applause as he walked onto the cricket field for the one last time. He started his innings cautiously and played the Indian bowlers on merit who had till now got better off him in the whole series. Batting through, he scored a brisk 71 in the first innings of his last Test match before falling prey to Bumrah. He, however, looked settled for a century, but couldn't reach there in first innings.

Alastair Cook receives a grand applause as he leaves the field after scoring 147 in his last Test innings

Batting in the second and final innings of his cricket playing career, Cook started tentatively against the Indian pacers who were charging at him. The ball was passing the edges of the bat, even a review was taken by Kohli to get him out, but Cook stayed there for one final time. He built his innings slowly, took his time and gained some confidence to score a big hundred before his exit from the game. He and Joe Root got along to score a huge 259 runs partnership only to increase India's misery in this final Test match of the series. Cook scored a very well deserved century and as rightly tweeted by Michael Vaughan got a fairytale send off!

Cook got out for 147 but before leaving served us the last dish as one would describe it as 'a dessert in the end'. #ThankYouChef