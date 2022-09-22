"A guy who would find a way to make everyone laugh" - Brett Lee recalls sharing the dressing room with Andrew Symonds 

Former Australian pacer Brett Lee recently revealed how it was playing alongside his close friend Andrew Symonds, who passed away at the age of 46 after a tragic car accident earlier this year in May.

Speaking on his YouTube channel on Thursday, September 22, Lee highlighted how Symonds was a guy who would always lighten things up with his sense of humor.

He recalled how the all-rounder would often tend to say something hilarious to lift the spirits of players, especially when they were down and out. Lee said:

"Andrew Symonds was a guy who would find a way to make everyone laugh when everyone was down. If we are playing against India and getting beaten, and it's hot and humid, you know you are struggling, he would say something that would just lighten the mood and get you in a fantastic frame of mind."

Watch Lee's video below:

Lee and Symonds shared a great cammarardrie both on and off the field. The two cricket stars shared the dressing room for Australia for several years and were a part of numerous monumental victories.

"He could have been one of those players that could have gone on to play 100 Tests" - Brett Lee on Andrew Symonds' cricket career

Lee added that Symonds had the potential to play 100 Test matches for Australia, considering his all-round abilities. He mentioned that the talented cricketer should have featured in more matches in the traditional format.

The 45-year-old stated that his friendship with Symonds goes back a long way. He spoke about how the two bonded when they were picked for the Australia Under-19 team in 1994 for their tour of India.

Lee added:

"It was during that time that our mateship really started to grow, and ever since then, we have played a lot of cricket together. But one thing about Symonds is that he only played 20-odd Tests. I really wish that he played more. The era that he played in, he could have been one of those players that could have gone on to play 100 Tests."

Lee mentioned that Symonds was an exceptional all-rounder who could have walked into the side on the basis of either his batting or bowling skills. He said:

Symonds retired from all forms of cricket in February 2012. Following his retirement, he worked as a commentator for Fox Sports.

