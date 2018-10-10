A letter to AB de Villiers on life post the 'AB' era

Adwait Abhyankar FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 55 // 10 Oct 2018, 09:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

His freakish shots are solemnly missed

Dear AB de Villiers,

Watching the ongoing South Africa- Zimbabwe series gives me immense pain when I find the Number 17 ODI jersey missing. When you announced your sudden retirement on 23rd May 2018, the entire world was shocked on hearing your retirement news.

It has been close to five months since your retirement but the agony still remains whenever any new batsman walks out in the middle at number 4 from South Africa.

Nobody on this planet anticipated your early retirement. There was much cricket left in you to be played for another 4-5 years in you then. Everyone was expecting you to give another last shot at the ultimate glory, the 2019 World Cup.

It was an open secret that your retirement from Test cricket was just around the corner due to the rigorous international scheduling but your decision to retire was storm that South African cricket was facing.

You had left behind yourself a legacy perhaps quite difficult to attain. You had been the best batsman of your generation and had left behind great memories to cherish upon, Mr. 360.

You are still missed by fans all over the world. You are still the most loved and cherished foreign cricketer in India. The world is bound to miss your insane cricketing shots.

Your electrifying 100 against West Indies in the 2015 World Cup remains my "best AB" innings amongst all other great innings of yours. Also, nobody can forget the counter-attacking Test innings against India in 2013 where you almost won SA the match single-handedly.

I am delighted by the fact that you will continue to entertain us with your delightful shots and whirlwind IPL knocks in the IPL seasons and domestic T20 Leagues. You have been a great ambassador to the game of cricket. T20 Cricket is absolutely blessed to have entertainers like you. I thank you once again for those wonderful memories.

A letter from your well-wisher & South African Cricket