A look at the 10 players who made their ODI debut for India in 2016

KL Rahul made his ODI debut for India in 2016

On analyzing ODI debuts for team India in the last few years, only one player made his ODI debut in 2015.

Manish Pandey was the sole ODI debutant in 2015. It was surprising considering the fact at least 4 to 5 players used to make their India debut every year. Probably, since it was the World Cup year, the team management had decided against handing debuts in 2015.

However, in 2016, ten youngsters made their India debut. Majority of them received their caps during the overseas tour of Zimbabwe when the selection committee decided to send a young squad to the tournament.

Among a cluster of 10, it is always difficult to impress the management and hence, let us have a look as to where these cricketers have reached in their careers now.

#1 Barinder Sran

Sran was expected to follow in the footsteps of Zaheer Khan

The left-hand pacer from Punjab was India's first throw of dice to find a long-term replacement for Zaheer Khan. He had impressed with the Sunrisers that year and Sran was expected to be a regular for India.

However, he failed to do justice to the potential in him. Currently, he is plying his trade in the Ranji Trophy and the IPL. With the rise of Khaleel Ahmed, it would be a difficult task for him to make a national comeback.

#2 Rishi Dhawan

Rishi Dhawan was an exciting all-rounder during the 2016 IPL season

India were struggling to find a fast bowling all-rounder until Rishi Dhawan started to impress in the domestic tournaments and the IPL. The Himachal Pradesh cricketer was drafted into the ODI squad in 2016. However, he failed to impress the selectors.

In subsequent IPL seasons too, Rishi failed to deliver and hence he is without an IPL contract right now. He has failed to fulfil his potential which has made the way for the likes of Hardik Pandya into the squad.

1 / 5 NEXT