×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

A look at the 10 players who made their ODI debut for India in 2016

Nesara V Jagannatha
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
7   //    09 Nov 2018, 21:31 IST

KL Rahul made his ODI debut for India in 2016
KL Rahul made his ODI debut for India in 2016

On analyzing ODI debuts for team India in the last few years, only one player made his ODI debut in 2015.

Manish Pandey was the sole ODI debutant in 2015. It was surprising considering the fact at least 4 to 5 players used to make their India debut every year. Probably, since it was the World Cup year, the team management had decided against handing debuts in 2015.

However, in 2016, ten youngsters made their India debut. Majority of them received their caps during the overseas tour of Zimbabwe when the selection committee decided to send a young squad to the tournament.

Among a cluster of 10, it is always difficult to impress the management and hence, let us have a look as to where these cricketers have reached in their careers now.

#1 Barinder Sran

Sran was expected to follow in the footsteps of Zaheer Khan
Sran was expected to follow in the footsteps of Zaheer Khan

The left-hand pacer from Punjab was India's first throw of dice to find a long-term replacement for Zaheer Khan. He had impressed with the Sunrisers that year and Sran was expected to be a regular for India.

However, he failed to do justice to the potential in him. Currently, he is plying his trade in the Ranji Trophy and the IPL. With the rise of Khaleel Ahmed, it would be a difficult task for him to make a national comeback.

#2 Rishi Dhawan

Rishi Dhawan was an exciting all-rounder during the 2016 IPL season
Rishi Dhawan was an exciting all-rounder during the 2016 IPL season

India were struggling to find a fast bowling all-rounder until Rishi Dhawan started to impress in the domestic tournaments and the IPL. The Himachal Pradesh cricketer was drafted into the ODI squad in 2016. However, he failed to impress the selectors.

In subsequent IPL seasons too, Rishi failed to deliver and hence he is without an IPL contract right now. He has failed to fulfil his potential which has made the way for the likes of Hardik Pandya into the squad.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Team India Indian Cricket Team KL Rahul Hardik Pandya Indian team squad Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli ICC World Cup 2019 Schedule
Nesara V Jagannatha
ANALYST
1994 - Sagittarius Books, Movies, and Sports Mechanical Engineer Bengaluru
Top 10 wicket-takers for India in ODI cricket 
RELATED STORY
4 Indian cricketers who owe their careers to Virat Kohli
RELATED STORY
3 Uncapped Indian players who should be in the Indian team
RELATED STORY
Top 10 run scorers for India in World Cup history
RELATED STORY
5 Indian players for whom 2019 World Cup could be the...
RELATED STORY
Top 10 run scorers for India in ODIs
RELATED STORY
What's next for KL Rahul?
RELATED STORY
2 Indian batsmen who may be perfect for the number four slot
RELATED STORY
Should Ashwin consider retirement in ODIs and T20s?
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why the issues regarding India's No. 4 position...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us