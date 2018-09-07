A look back at India's Asia Cup triumphs

Nilanjan Sen

No side has won the Asia Cup more times than India

India has always had a strong outing in the Asia Cup. They have won the tournament six times, the most by any nation. They have won the tournament in 1984, 1988, 1990/91, 1995, 2010 & 2016. They are also three times runner-up (1997, 2004 & 2008).

Their win in the 2016 Asia Cup, made India the only team to win the trophy both in the 50 overs & T20 format. They are also the only team to win three consecutive Asia Cups.

So let us take a look at their 6 Asia Cup triumphs, five of which came against the same opponent in the final - Sri Lanka.

UAE 1984

Ravi Shastri & Dilip Vengsarkar with the 1984 Asia Cup

The first edition of the Asia Cup comprised of three teams – India, Pakistan & Sri Lanka. It was a three-match tournament, with the teams playing each other once and the team with the most points, in the end, being declared the champion.

By winning both the matches against Sri Lanka & Pakistan, India were crowned champions. Surinder Khanna was declared the Man of the Series. He also had the most runs in the tournament with 107. Ravi Shastri was the leading wicket-taker with 4 wickets. This Asia Cup also witnessed the debut of Manoj Prabhakar.

