A lot of his success has to do with mindset, says Arvind Pujara on his son's success

Cheteshwar Pujara scored a century in his 50th Test for India.

What's the story?

Cheteshwar Pujara is having a dream run with the Indian cricket team and is currently scoring centuries for fun.

Playing in his 50th Test for the country, his 133 run knock in the first innings of the second Test marks his second century in consecutive innings and his third century in his previous four innings.

He has completely transformed himself over the past couple of years and his father, Arvind Pujara reveals the secret of his success.

"If there is something that sets him apart, it’s balance of mind. He has always been a focussed person, who doesn’t get distracted until he has reached his goals. This is one trait I noticed since he was making triple centuries at the under-14 level. Even today in Colombo, I saw no difference," said Arvind Pujara in his column in the New Indian Express.

"A lot of his success has to do with mindset. Of course he has the skills and other traits to excel at this level, but mental discipline has been his biggest strength. No college or university could have taught this, which is why I insist that the contribution made by his mother has been immense," he continued.

In case you didn't know...

Pujara, along with Ajinkya Rahane put on a 217 run partnership for the 4th wicket before Pujara was dismissed LBW to Dimuth Karunaratne early this morning.

India have currently crossed the 400 run mark with the loss of four wickets with Rahane and Ravichandran Ashwin at the crease.

The Details:

Arvind Pujara was Cheteshwar's first coach and a former Ranji Trophy player as well. He credits his late wife for inculcating the values of being patient and respectful to Cheteshwar.

Pujara, who was dropped due to his inconsistent performances during the early part of 2015 made a comeback later that year and has cemented his place in the side ever since.

He has become one of the most consistent performers at no. 3 in the batting line-up and has guided the side to a big total on a number of occasions.

What's next?

After cementing his place in the side, Pujara will look to continue his good run of form for the rest of the series and the year as well.

Author's take:

It looks like scoring a century has become a habit for Pujara over the past twelve months or so. He has performed exceptionally well and has lived up to the billing of the next Rahul Dravid.

It will be extremely interesting to see how he performs when India travel outside the sub-continent.