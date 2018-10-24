Virat Kohli's ODI runs against each nation

Virat Kohli is arguably the best batsman of this generation. The Indian skipper has proved his credentials in all the three formats. However, when it comes to ODI cricket, the man is just on a completely different level. We witness the great man sore runs and make records with unforeseen ease.

In the ongoing series against West Indies, Virat Kohli joined the elite group of cricketers with over 10,000 runs. He became the fastest man to do so, in terms of the number of innings played as he got there in his 205th innings.

Virat Kohli has scored 10076 runs for India in 213 ODIs at an average of 59.62 and a strike rate of 92.86 with 37 centuries. While doing so, he has faced 13 different oppositions. Let us have a look at his statistics against each of the 13 teams.

Kohli against all the opponents given from higher ranking to lower.

Now let us have a look at how Virat Kohli has fared against each opponent.

The Associate and the newly elected full members

Before having a look at the stats, let us look at the teams we are talking about. The list consists of four teams Afghanistan, Ireland, Netherlands and UAE. It may be noted that Kohli is yet to bat against Afghanistan in ODIs, although he has played one match against them.

As expected, Virat Kohli hasn't played many matches against these nations. He has only played 5 games and batted in only 4 of them. Surprisingly Kohli was unable to score heavily in those games. He didn't manage a single 50+ score with his highest score being 44* against Ireland.

Lower Ranked Overseas Teams

In this section, we will talk about two teams, West Indies and Zimbabwe. In terms of games played, the two teams are quite contrasting. Virat has played only eight matches against Zimbabwe and 29 against the Windies. Against Zimbabwe, he averages over 50 and has scored a ton against them. On the other hand, Virat has enjoyed his time against the Windies even more, with an average of over 60.

The Neighbours

The South Asian neighbours have had some amazing rivalries with each other. In the recent past, India has played a lot of cricket against the neighbours, barring Pakistan, due to obvious reasons. In fact, Virat has played his most matches against Sri Lanka, 46 to be precise. In those games, he has scored heavily at an average of about 60 with 8 centuries.

Against arch-rivals Pakistan, Virat has played only 12 games, most of which have come in multi-team tournaments like the ICC events and the Asia Cup. In those 12 games, Virat has performed decently and scored 2 tons and averages close to 46.

Kohli has faced the Bangladesh 11 times in ODI cricket and has enjoyed playing against them. He has scored freely with an average in excess of 80 and 3 centuries.

The SENA

In the cricketing world, SENA refers to a group of four countries, considered to be among the top non- Asian cricketing nations. The four countries are South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia.

In modern day cricket, these four are the biggest non-asian cricketing giants. Virat Kohli has played a significant number of matches against all four of them and has managed great numbers against each of the four teams, both home and away.

Virat averages about 67 against South Africa and has scored four centuries against them in 24 innings. Against England, the average falls comparatively but is still around 45 in 29 games with three centuries.

He has enjoyed batting against New Zealand as he has scored five hundreds against them in just 19 matches. He averages over 72 against the Black Caps and the strike rate is also over 98.

Virat Kohli loves batting against Australia. He just enjoys the on-field battles with the Aussies. In the 28 matches he has played against them, he averages over 51 with five centuries against his name.

Virat Kohli has already cemented his legacy and is still going strong. The right-hander from Delhi is expected to break many more records on his march to greatness. If he keeps on this magical display going, the cricket fans will surely enjoy watching him bat.

*Stats updated till October 24, 2018