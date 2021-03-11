A tale of T20s: Looking back at England's record in the format in India

After an enthralling Test series, India and England will face off in what will be the first contest of a five-match T20 International series tomorrow. This series is being held in keeping with the recent trend of giving more context and space to Twenty20 International cricket.

Given the strengths of the Indian and English teams, this series promises to be a cracking affair.IThe likes of Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya who would love to get back into international cricket. There are also returning players like Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who have a lot to prove in the next few weeks.

England's squad has many dynamic T20 players like Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone and Adil Rashid. Under the leadership of Eoin Morgan, this English team will be more than a match to the Indian cricket team.

T20 Internationals have been played since 2005, however, it took some time before India-England played their first ever T20 International in India.

T20 series between India and England in India

1. 2011 India-England One-off T20 International

Manoj Tiwary of India bowled by Samit Patel

2011 was a topsy-turvy year for Indian cricket. It saw the ultimate high of a World Cup win to the low of being blanked in England, where India failed to win even a single game across formats. After the England tour, India hosted England for a limited overs series. Inevitably, it came to be regarded as a sort of 'revenge' series by fans.

India were successful in winning the One Day International series 5-0.The series was to end with a one-off T20 International at Kolkata. Having done well in the one-day leg, India were the firm favourites.

India won the toss and decided to bat first but never got going. Barring Suresh Raina who ended up with 39, no other batsman was able to up the scoring rate.

India ended with a total of 120. The hosts tried as many as seven bowlers to stop the English, but to no avail and Kevin Pietersen’s 53 off 39 was enough for England to overhaul the target in 18.4 overs.

2. 2012 India-England T20 Series

Yuvraj Singh, here seen in 2012 ICC World T20, took six wickets during the series

India were largely expected to overrun England with their spinners in the Test series, especially after England’s miserable performance against Pakistan earlier in the year. However, after the first Test at Ahmedabad, England fought back to defeat India in the Test series. This shock victory over India raised the morale of English players before the two-game T20 series.

In the first game at Pune, India chose to bowl first and restricted England to 157 at the back of Yuvraj Singh’s 3 for 19. It was Yuvraj Singh (38 off 21), Suresh Raina (26 off 19) and MS Dhoni (24 off 21) who ensured that India closed the chase in 17.5 overs.

In the next game, India were put in to bat at Mumbai and reached a decent total of 177, on the back of some big hitting by MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina. However the bowlers crumbled under pressure and barring Yuvraj Singh’s spell of 3 for 17, none could challenge the free-hitting Englishmen.

The series finished at 1-1.

3. 2017 India-England T20 Series

Virat Kohli debuted as India T20 skipper in this series

The final leg of a tour which had been dominated by India was in the form of three T20 Internationals. This was also Virat Kohli's first T20 series after becoming full-time captain of the limited overs team.

The first game at Green Park in Kanpur, finished with a strong English performance. England bowled first and limited India to a sub-par total, helped by some good bowling by Moeen Ali, Tymal Mills and Chris Jordan. The target was then chased down with relative ease.

The second game at Nagpur saw a repeat of the above in the first innings, India were restricted to a poor total of 144. England had the game in their pocket, needing just 41 off the last 30 balls with seven wickets in hand.

However, Jasprit Bumrah and Ashish Nehra brought India back into the game. The game seemed to be in balance as England needed 8 off the final six balls, but Jasprit Bumrah conceded only two runs to win the contest for India. The final over also included a howler from the umpire, when Joe Root was given out off an inside edge.

India were put in again in the third T20 International at Bangalore and were able to muscle their way to 202, thanks to Suresh Raina’s 63 off 45. Yuzvendra Chahal then took 6 for 25 to ensure a massive win for India. This was also the T20 International debut for Rishabh Pant.

India won the series 2-1.