A World Cup will be the icing on the cake for this Indian cricket team: Bharat Arun

Bharat Arun revealed how the Indian cricket team was looking to improve on their recent dubious record of losing in ICC events.

The Indian cricket team bowling coach cited the toss as a major factor in losing both the Tests in New Zealand earlier this year.

Bharat Arun (left) with Indian team Head Coach Ravi Shastri and Captain Virat Kohli

Indian cricket team bowling coach, Bharat Arun revealed how India were looking to improve on their recent dubious record of losing in ICC tournaments, especially at the semi-final stage. He also opened up on the Indian cricket team's defeats in the two-Test series against the Black Caps in New Zealand earlier this year.

In a live chat with Indranil Basu on Sportskeeda's Facebook page, Arun expressed his disappointment at the Indian cricket team not triumphing in ICC events under skipper Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri.

He looked back at the defeat against New Zealand in the semi-finals of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup in England and Wales and how the Indian cricket team had to bear the brunt of one bad day at the office.

"Overall we have a good success rate. But if you want to point a finger and say what this team hasn't achieved in the last five years is winning a WC. Apart from the WC, every other tournament they have done exceedingly well. They have won more number of matches abroad, they have won maximum number of matches in the country. ODI and T20I record has been outstanding. We have been the number one team over the last three years... The icing on the cake will be a WC which has eluded us," Bharat Arun elaborated.

Indian cricket team lost both Tests to New Zealand in 2020

Virat Kohli had a lean patch in Test matches in New Zealand

The Indian cricket team were battered in their last red-ball assignment after a good showing in the T20Is. The Men In Blue lost both games by substantial margins and were thoroughly outplayed.

Arun cited the toss as a major factor in losing both encounters but admitted that New Zeland played better and used the conditions brilliantly.

A day out of the 1st Test, this is what the pitch at Basin Reserve looks like.



Thoughts ? #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/XND442GJFN — BCCI (@BCCI) February 20, 2020

"We were a tad unlucky in New Zealand (in Test matches). On the most difficult surfaces, we lost the toss in both the Tests. Had New Zealand also batted first, they would've struggled. We were batting when the wicket was damp and there was a lot of movement... We should have won the key moments but still, there are no excuses," Bharat Arun commented.