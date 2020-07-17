'Aaj ghar ka kaam nai karna padega': Yuzvendra Chahal trolls Rohit Sharma on Instagram 

Indian cricket team leg-spin bowler Yuzvendra Chahal has showcased his excellent sense of humor once again on social media by trolling Rohit Sharma.

The Mumbai Indians skipper shared a post on Instagram today, where he expressed his happiness over Real Madrid's La Liga triumph.

"Another title in the bag. Real Madrid truly came together as a team during these tough times. Congratulations! Finally some good news in a year that is severely lacking any. #No34 #HalaMadrid #LaLiga," Rohit Sharma wrote on Instagram.

Yuzvendra Chahal seemed to have skipped the caption written by Rohit Sharma as he believed that the smile on his face was because he did not have to do any household chores.

"True reason behind the smile is aaj ghar ka kaam nai karna padega no jhaadu no pochaa phew @rohitsharma45 #holidaymodeon," Yuzvendra Chahal commented.

Yuzvendra Chahal's comment on Rohit Sharma's recent Instagram post

Yuzvendra Chahal's funny relationship with Indian cricket team players off the field

So cute u looking Rohitaaaaaa Sharammaaaaa bhaiya @ImRo45 ❤️🤣🤣🙈🙈👀👀 pic.twitter.com/HxftQD3Qer — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) June 18, 2020

The Indian cricket team stars have been very active on social media during the lockdown. Yuzvendra Chahal has made his presence felt on Instagram with his entertaining activities on the platform.

Recently, Virat Kohli had uploaded an Instagram post, where he shared the details of his meeting with Shreyas Iyer. Virat sent Mushroom Biryani to the latter's after Iyer's mother had prepared special Neer Dosas for Virat Kohli and his famliy. Yuzvendra Chahal seemed to be craving for biryani as well and he posted a hilarious comment on Instagram.

"Bhaiya please send some biryani here only 1400 km away," Yuzvendra Chahal had written.

Yuzvendra Chahal has also trolled the Indian cricket team vice-captain Rohit Sharma regularly. He had once shared an edited photo of Rohit, which he made using the FaceApp. Moreover, he frequently leaves funny comments on Rohit Sharma's posts.