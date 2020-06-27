Aakash Chopra reacts hilariously to Mohammad Hafeez returning with different COVID-19 test results

Aakash Chopra trolls the PCB as Mohammad Hafeez's earlier blood sample reveals a positive result again.

However, Hafeez and 5 other Pakistan cricketers have tested negative in the retests conducted by the PCB.

Cricketer turned commentator Aakash Chopra was left befuddled as Mohammad Hafeez tested positive once again for COVID-19 when his earlier blood sample was tested again in the laboratory, as per the directions given by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Hafeez, in a span of just seventy-two hours, returned with three different results on all occasions.

Aakash Chopra reacted hilariously to the incident

Aakash Chopra hilariously reacted to these see-saw results as he tweeted his thoughts on the matter, shaming the PCB and Mohammad Hafeez in the process.

Arey yaar....confusion is synonymous with Pakistan cricket but this is taking it to an all-new level. Positive, negative, positive...all in 72 hours. #Covid19 https://t.co/DzYwTHqiuG — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 26, 2020

PCB had previously admonished Hafeez for testing himself privately

The PCB was furious with Mohammad Hafeez for getting himself tested privately and their CEO, Wasim Khan, had called up the all-rounder and reprimanded him for undermining the testing protocols.

Mohammad Hafeez had breached the code of conduct after he had tested positive in the first round of tests conducted by the PCB. However, surprisingly, his reports turned in negative when he got himself privately tested.

The incredulity does not end there though as Mohammad Hafeez tested positive once again when Shaukat Khanum Memorial hospital did a retest of the earlier sample they had taken from Mohammad Hafeez, which returned positive.

Meanwhile, the results of the second round of test of the 10 players that had earlier been tested positive also came out.

Six members of the Pakistan team, namely Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan and Wahab Riaz have now been tested negative in the second round of tests conducted by the PCB.

However, Kashif Bhatti, Haris Rauf, Haider Ali and Imran Khan have tested positive for the virus once again.

It will be interesting to see what decision PCB takes about the players who are cleared now for their upcoming tour against England. The Pakistan team is supposed to leave for England on June 28th.

They will be quarantined in Worcester for 14 days and will train there as well, before transferring to Derbyshire’s Incora County Ground on July 13th.

The team will play three Tests and three T20Is against the Three Lions, the schedule of which is expected to be finalized in the upcoming days.