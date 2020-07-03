Aakash Chopra recalls when Inzamam gifted t-shirts to Indian cricket team

Players from both the Indian cricket team and the Pakistan outfit have enjoyed exceptional camaraderie with each other.

India's Chopra maintained that there was never any sort of tension between the players.

Inzamam-ul-Haq (R)

The Indian cricket team and Pakistan have always shared a red-hot rivalry on the field and their high-voltage affairs are also one of the most anticipated games in world cricket.

Behind the curtains, however, it has been widely known that players from both sides have enjoyed exceptional camaraderie with each other. From attending dinners together, to hanging out side by side, and to giving each other lovely gifts, the mutual respect among the players has always been there.

Aakash Chopra, former Indian cricket team member, who was also part of the Indian cricket team that toured Pakistan in 2004, recalled an instance while speaking in a Youtube interview.

The 42-year old recollected how the former Pakistan skipper, Inzamam-ul-Haq, gifted t-shirts to the whole Indian cricket team.

“I don’t think there has ever been any issues between the two teams. I remember when we came to Pakistan for the series in 2004. In Multan, Inzy bhai (Inzamam ul-haq) has his house. As far as I recall, he also had a garment factory where t-shirts were made. He came and gave us all a bundle of t-shirts. We all wore it later,” Aakash Chopra said.

“If you talk just about players, and leave everything aside, there has never been an issue and there will never be an issue. We all are players, we all know each other, we play cricket, this is our work, so there is no reason for a fight," said Chopra.

Indian cricket team members and Pakistan cricketers enjoy an excellent camaraderie

On being asked about the companionship between the Indian cricket team members and Pakistan players featuring together in the inaugural edition of Indian Premier League, Chopra maintained that there was never any sort of tension between the players. He also spoke about his blooming friendship with Shoaib Akhtar and how the two of them still talk for hours.

“Shoaib and I have a really great bond because he came here and worked with me for Star Sports, so we spent really good time together. We travelled together, we sat for dinner together, we had long conversations. During IPL as well, we had a great bond. We had Mohammad Hafeez, Salman Butt and Umar Gul in our team," Chopra quipped.

"Shoaib Akhtar and I are still really good friends. I still speak to him for hours. Whenever I am on a call for a few hours, my wife knows that I am speaking to Shoaib, and they are just having a long chat,” Aakash Chopra signed off.