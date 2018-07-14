Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Aaron Finch blasts 131* in T20 match

Aditya Joshi
ANALYST
News
49   //    14 Jul 2018, 12:30 IST

Sussex Sharks v Surrey - Vitality Blast
Sussex Sharks v Surrey - Vitality Blast

Aaron Finch has had a phenomenal run of form ever since returning to the top of the order, last night he romped his way to an unbeaten 131 for Surrey against Sussex in a South Group fixture of the Vitality Blast 2018 at Brighton. His imposing innings helped Surrey win in comfortable style, the 52-run win margin taking them to fourth place on the points table of their group, just inching ahead of Glamorgan.

Chasing Surrey's 192, Sussex never found the groove to get to the target, with the opener Phillip Salt's 74 off 47 being the only significant contribution. England's newest fast bowling prospect Sam Curran lived up to his billing conceding only 14 runs for a wicket in his quota of four overs, and his two maiden overs never allowed the Sharks to get off to the start they most desperately wanted.

Finch survived an early scare in the innings after he popped up an easy catch to star paceman Jofra Archer who shelled it, he was at 1 when he was dropped. After that he was absolutely unstoppable as he carted the Sussex bowlers all over the Hove, particularly targeting the short leg-side boundaries on one end and similarly the petite off-side dimensions on the other end, a tactic Chris Gayle used to the utmost effect at the same ground in 2015.

Finch's ten fours and seven sixes helped him to score the highest Twenty20 individual score for Surrey, beating English star opener Jason Roy's 122* scored against Somerset at The Oval in 2015. He now sits behind only David Warner and Michael Klinger in the list for most Twenty20 hundreds by an Australian.

The innings was Finch's fifth Twenty20 century and his second in as many weeks after he racked up 172 off 76 balls for Australia in Harare against Zimbabwe in the recently concluded tri-series. It also happened to be his second hundred against Sussex, having scored 114 against them last year, but this time around he had to negotiate with the impressively potent leg-spinner Rashid Khan, he dealt with him effectively hitting him for two fours and two sixes.

This will perhaps reinstate Finch's role as solely the opener of a side after he had a miserable run in the Indian Premier League where he played in the middle order for Kings XI Punjab and struggled for the entirety of the tournament, similarly he was made to bat in the middle order for Australia on their most recent tour of England and runs were hard to come by, but once he was restored to the top of the order, normalcy and carnage were equally restored to their respective places.

Vitality Blast, 2018 Sussex Cricket Surrey Brown Caps Aaron Finch Jofra Archer
Vitality Blast T20 matches round-up: Surrey register...
RELATED STORY
T20 Blast 2018: Middlesex vs Surrey Preview and Playing XI
RELATED STORY
Looking back at how the Indians fared in their recent...
RELATED STORY
6 stunning bowling performances in Super Overs
RELATED STORY
7 cricketers who have played for most T20 teams
RELATED STORY
2018 County Championship Division Two, Round 2:...
RELATED STORY
10 best players of all time from Surrey
RELATED STORY
County Championship Division Two 2018: Preview
RELATED STORY
Vitality T20 Blast: All you need to know about T20 Blast...
RELATED STORY
The forgotten hero of West Indies: Keith Boyce 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Vitality Blast 2018
| Yesterday
KNT 210/4 (20.0 ov)
HAM 207/6 (20.0 ov)
Kent Spitfires win by 3 runs
KNT VS HAM live score
| Yesterday
YRK 157/6 (20.0 ov)
DUR 147/6 (20.0 ov)
Yorkshire Vikings win by 10 runs
YRK VS DUR live score
| Yesterday
SOM 114/8 (11.0 ov)
GLO 116/6 (10.1 ov)
Gloucestershire win by 4 wickets
SOM VS GLO live score
| Yesterday
NOT 175/8 (19.0 ov)
DBY 139/9 (19.0 ov)
Notts Outlaws win by 39 runs (DLS Method)
NOT VS DBY live score
| Yesterday
SRY 192/3 (20.0 ov)
SSX 140/10 (17.4 ov)
Surrey win by 52 runs
SRY VS SSX live score
| Yesterday
LEI 229/5 (20.0 ov)
WAR 129/10 (15.2 ov)
Leicestershire Foxes win by 100 runs
LEI VS WAR live score
| Yesterday
ESX 167/10 (20.0 ov)
GLA 171/8 (20.0 ov)
Glamorgan win by 2 wickets
ESX VS GLA live score
| Today, 01:30 PM
Lancashire
Derbyshire
LAN VS DBY preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
India in England Tour Match 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Global T20 Canada 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
Vitality Physical Disability IT20 Tri-Series in England 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us