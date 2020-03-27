×
Aaron Finch reacts to being omitted from predicted Australia line-up for World Cup 2023

  • Finch, who was replaced by Josh Philippe in the predicted XI was displeased by his exclusion.
  • The 33-year-old also stated that 2023 could be when he hangs his boots in international cricket.
Sai Teja
ANALYST
News
Modified 27 Mar 2020, 16:25 IST

Australian opener Aaron Finch
Australian opener Aaron Finch

Australian opener Aaron Finch was left out of a predicted Australian XI for the 2023 ICC World Cup in an infographic by Fox Sports on Friday, March 27. Josh Philippe was chosen instead of the Australian limited-overs captain to open the order along with David Warner at the top.

Finch was evidently displeased by this and made his feelings felt with a tweet at first.

However, upon appearing on Fox Footy Live, Finch opened up on his omission from this predicted XI and gave the Australian faithful a glimpse of his future.

Speaking on the show, the 33-year-old said,


“I certainly did notice that (his omission). That’s unfortunate. Davey (Warner) is still there as well.

The Colac-native continued by shedding light on his future, saying,


“I’ve definitely got goals to be there in 2023. I think that’s my end date in international cricket.

He added,

“I’ll be putting all my time and effort and focus into obviously this T20 World Cup at the end of the year in Australia and then progressing on (to) 2023 definitely.”

Finch has been in incredible form over the past year or so and has racked up 1,012 runs at an average of 53.26 in that period, making him Australia's highest run-scorer.

Published 27 Mar 2020, 16:25 IST
Australia Cricket Team Aaron Finch
