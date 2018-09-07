Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

AB De Villiers: Top 5 ODI scores

Kaushik Turlapaty
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
679   //    07 Sep 2018, 14:32 IST

3rd Momentum ODI: South Africa v Bangladesh
AB De Villiers will go down one of the all-time greats

The Superman of Cricket, AB de Villiers is one of the most admired cricketers of all-time. He is known for his ability to hit the ball all around the ground and is also called as "Mr. 360" for the same reason. He holds the record for fastest 50,100 and 150 in One Day Internationals and is one of the most innovative batsmen of this era.

De Villiers featured for South Africa in 228 matches and scored 9577 runs at an incredible average of 53.50 including 25 centuries and 53 half-centuries.

He is also the only player to have scored 5000+ ODI runs, averaged 50+ and a strike rate of over 100 in ODIs. This article is dedicated to his batting heroics as we take a look at 5 of highest scoring innings in One Day Cricket.

#5 134 vs Netherlands, Chandigarh, 2011

The
The De Villiers-Amla duo took the match away from the Netherlands

In the 2011 Cricket World Cup, after losing the toss and being put to bat first, De Villiers exploded for a quick-fire 134 off 98 accompanied by 13 fours and 3 sixes. The Amla-De Villiers duo added 221 runs for the third wicket, with Amla scoring 113 off 130 balls. South Africa scored 351-5 in 50 overs.

In their chase, Netherlands got all-out for just 120 runs. Imran Tahir was the pick of the bowlers with 3/19 in 6.5 overs. Kallis and Peterson picked up two wickets each while Steyn and Duminy picked up a wicket each.

South Africa won the game by a huge margin of 231 runs and De Villiers won the Man of the Match award for his heroics that put South Africa in a commanding position.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Zimbabwe-Australia-South Africa Triangular ODI Series Australia Cricket South Africa Cricket AB de Villiers Hashim Amla Greatest Cricketers of All Time
Kaushik Turlapaty
ANALYST
San Antonio Spurs, Oklahoma City Thunder, Roger Federer
5 biggest margins of victory in ODI cricket
RELATED STORY
5 Greatest Test Innings by AB de Villiers
RELATED STORY
5 highest scores by a batsman in ODI run chases
RELATED STORY
5 batsmen who can break Rohit Sharma's ODI record of 264
RELATED STORY
AB de Villiers' five memorable centuries as ODI captain 
RELATED STORY
5 legendary cricketers who will not be playing the 2019...
RELATED STORY
5 slowest partnerships in Test history
RELATED STORY
5 Things that define AB de Villiers' International Career
RELATED STORY
Top 5 T20I knocks by AB de Villiers
RELATED STORY
5 innings that took their teams to massive ODI totals
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us