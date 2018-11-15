AB de Villiers news: Mr 360 is back, smashes 31-ball 93

Aadya Sharma

De Villiers retired from international cricket in May

He might have retired from international cricket, but there is no stopping AB de Villiers, the T20 batsman.

A couple of days before the Mzansi Super League, one of the T20 leagues AB de Villiers plans to play in, he showed what the cricketing world has been missing, by smacking a trailblazing 31-ball 93. He was playing a warm-up game for the Tshwane Spartans, the side he captains, against the Jozi Stars.

Thanks to de Villiers' stellar knock, the Spartans managed to post 217-9 in their 20 overs. They eventually won the nail-biting encounter by five runs.

He drove the first ball he faced down the ground to collect four runs and went on a rampage after that. He singled out Eddie Leie for special treatment, and the leg-break bowler went for 50 runs in his allotted quota of four overs.

He shared a crucial stand with former international teammate Rilee Rossouw, and together the duo motored the side past 200.

De Villiers has been named captain of the Spartans for the inaugural edition of the league, and will be leading his side in the opening game of the tournament, against the Cape Town Blitz on November 16.

Speaking about his role as captain, the 34-year-old had recently said in a statement:

“It’s a huge honour to captain this team in the first Mzansi Super League. I’m really excited to work with this group of players – there’s a lot of talent, with a great balance between youth and experience. I try to lead from the front and rely on the experience I’ve picked up over the years".

“I believe I’m a decent man manager when it comes to understanding players’ strengths and weaknesses. I’m looking forward to it. It’s an exciting challenge and I’m ready for it”.