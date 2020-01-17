AB de Villiers wishes to play ODI cricket for South Africa

AB de Villiers has expressed his desire to return to playing white-ball cricket for South Africa.

AB de Villiers last played an international game for South Africa back in 2018. After being reportedly left out of South Africa's World Cup squad despite him making himself available for selection, De Villiers has now been vocal about his desire to play white-ball cricket for the Proteas.

While Faf du Plessis wanted AB de Villiers back soon keeping in mind the T20 World Cup, ABD openly expressed his wish to play ODI cricket for South Africa. Playing for the Brisbane Heat, De Villiers was speaking to commentator Adam Gilchrist about his future in white-ball cricket.

"I would love to be involved, I'm going to have to go score some runs and stay fit and hopefully they pick me. Watching some of the Test matches over December I was definitely thinking it would be really nice to be out there, but things have changed in my life. I don't want to play 11 months of the year anymore, it's too much," AB de Villiers was quoted as saying by foxsports.com.au.

"ODIs I wouldn't take completely out of the equation, but for Test matches, it's pretty much done," he added.

AB de Villiers also revealed that he was in contact with Direct of Cricket for CSA Graeme Smith and South African head coach Mark Boucher for a possible return to international cricket.

"I would love to play, that was never the problem. I always wanted to play for South Africa, it's a great honour to play international cricket. I have been chatting with Mark Boucher, Smithy and some of the guys involved so hopefully it all works out," De Villiers said.

"We have had a few good discussions about the possible way forward. I'm going to have to score some runs obviously," he added.