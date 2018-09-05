Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
AB de Villiers rumoured to feature in PSL 

Abhishek Bajiya
CONTRIBUTOR
News
574   //    05 Sep 2018, 12:25 IST

<p>

The moment AB de Villiers announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket on 23 May 2018, his fans were taken aback by the decision. The South African is believed to be the most dynamic batsman of the modern era. He carries the reputation of someone who can destroy any bowling attack and make a show for the audience.

Mr.360, as the cricket pundits call him, is one of the most beloved cricketers across the globe courtesy owing to his humble nature. Over 20000 international runs with 47 centuries and 107 fifties are not enough to define the legacy of the Pretoria born maestro.

In the near future, he will be seen as a non-playing Ambassador of T20X tournament in UAE taking place in December. As De Villiers stated, he will continue to feature in various T20 leagues across the world including Indian Premier League(IPL) and the South African domestic league.

In the past years, AB has been part of IPL(2008-present) and CPL(2016-17) but has never featured in Pakistan Super League(PSL). Recently, the official Twitter handle of PSL hinted a possibility of AB being a part of PSL 4. They wrote-

“Your League has a surprise for you, and it will be massive. Can you guess what is in the box? #PakistanSuperLeague.”

Here's the tweet-


Meanwhile, the fans were sharp to judge the jersey no.17 of their beloved ABD, and the post was retweeted several times. Three days later, the twitter handle of PSL posted another post giving more hints regarding AB's arrival.


All these rumours have started turning into possibilities and cricket fans in Pakistan are delighted to welcome one of greatest entertainers in cricket history.

Addition of a player like AB would add extra value to the league; this would result in a spurt in popularity of the tournament. Moreover, it would seek the attention of his vast pool of crazy fans in India. Various sources predicted that AB would replace Brendon Mccullum as skipper of Lahore Qalandars.

Though no confirmation to such rumours has come from AB de Villiers's side.


Pakistan Super League 2018 South Africa Cricket AB de Villiers
Abhishek Bajiya
CONTRIBUTOR
cricket fanatic
