Abdur Razzak and family suffer injuries in car accident

Razzak played for Bangladesh in the ICC World T20 2016

Bangladesh all-rounder Abdur Razzak and his family members met with an accident in the Gopalganj district of Bangladesh yesterday. Razzak has been declared ‘out of danger’ after preliminary treatment.

The 35-year-old was travelling from Khulna to Gopalganj when the accident occurred and the family members suffered minor injuries.

Razzak has been a fine cricketer for Bangladesh over the years, having picked up 207 wickets from 153 ODI matches while also scoring 779 runs. He made his ODI debut against Hong Kong in June 2004 and last played an ODI vs the West Indies in August 2014.

Former Bangladesh skipper Mushfiqur Rahim conveyed his wishes for Razzak and prayed for his speedy recovery through a Facebook update.

It was reported that the local police came to the Razzaks’ rescue, and consequently, quick first-aid was provided and nobody suffered major injuries.

Razzak is the third-highest ODI wicket-taker for Bangladesh and is one of the three Bangladeshi bowlers to have picked up more than 200 wickets – the other two being Mashrafe Mortaza and Shakib-Al-Hasan.

He has been serving as the captain of the Khulna Division in Bangladesh’s National Cricket League, has led South Zone in the Bangladesh Cricket League and was the skipper of Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club in the Dhaka Premier League.