Abhimanyu Mithun out of KPL 2018 after being named in Duleep Trophy squad

Abhimanyu Mithun was picked for 8.3 lakhs by Shivamogga Lions on Saturday

Abhimanyu Mithun's selection in the India Red team for the Duleep Trophy will mean that the most expensive player in Karnataka Premier League history will not take part in KPL 2018. His KPL side, Shivamogga Lions will now look for a replacement for the Indian pacer ahead of the tournament that begins on August 15.

On Saturday, Mithun became the first player in KPL history to attract a bid in excess Rs. 8 lakh as he was eventually bought by Shivamogga Lions for 8.3 lakhs. The Indian international had previously played for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL and was part of the Bijapur Bulls last year.

Vinay Mruthyunjaya, Official Spokesperson of KSCA told Sportskeeda: “A. Mithun has been selected to represent India Red team for the Duleep Trophy tournament which is to be held between August 17th to 29th, 2018. Hence, Mithun, who attracted the highest bid at the Karnataka Premier League Player auction on Saturday, will be unavailable for the KPL season VII. Shivamogga Lions will be allowed to seek replacement”

The 28-year-old fast bowler garnered plenty of attention in the KPL 2018 draft on Saturday and invited a fierce bidding war after a stellar season with the Bijapur Bulls last year, where he not only picked up wickets but also scored a crucial 12-ball 32 to help his side reach the final.

It was the Shivamogga Lions and Bengaluru Blasters who showed early interest in the pacer but things escalated quickly. At Rs 5.7 lakh, Bellary Tuskers came in and neither the Lions not Tuskers looked like they were ready to relent but eventually it was Shivamogga who secured his signature and made him the most expensive player in KPL history.

His selection in the Duleep Trophy squad now means that the side will have three weeks to look for a replacement before the tournament begins.

