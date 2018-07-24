Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Abhimanyu Mithun out of KPL 2018 after being named in Duleep Trophy squad

Srihari
FEATURED WRITER
Exclusive
610   //    24 Jul 2018, 11:19 IST

Indian bowler Abhimanyu Mithun celebrate
Abhimanyu Mithun was picked for 8.3 lakhs by Shivamogga Lions on Saturday

Abhimanyu Mithun's selection in the India Red team for the Duleep Trophy will mean that the most expensive player in Karnataka Premier League history will not take part in KPL 2018. His KPL side, Shivamogga Lions will now look for a replacement for the Indian pacer ahead of the tournament that begins on August 15.

On Saturday, Mithun became the first player in KPL history to attract a bid in excess Rs. 8 lakh as he was eventually bought by Shivamogga Lions for 8.3 lakhs. The Indian international had previously played for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL and was part of the Bijapur Bulls last year.

Vinay Mruthyunjaya, Official Spokesperson of KSCA told Sportskeeda: “A. Mithun has been selected to represent India Red team for the Duleep Trophy tournament which is to be held between August 17th to 29th, 2018. Hence, Mithun, who attracted the highest bid at the Karnataka Premier League Player auction on Saturday, will be unavailable for the KPL season VII. Shivamogga Lions will be allowed to seek replacement”

The 28-year-old fast bowler garnered plenty of attention in the KPL 2018 draft on Saturday and invited a fierce bidding war after a stellar season with the Bijapur Bulls last year, where he not only picked up wickets but also scored a crucial 12-ball 32 to help his side reach the final.

It was the Shivamogga Lions and Bengaluru Blasters who showed early interest in the pacer but things escalated quickly. At Rs 5.7 lakh, Bellary Tuskers came in and neither the Lions not Tuskers looked like they were ready to relent but eventually it was Shivamogga who secured his signature and made him the most expensive player in KPL history.

His selection in the Duleep Trophy squad now means that the side will have three weeks to look for a replacement before the tournament begins.

Follow Sportskeeda to keep yourself updated on all the latest sports news, cricket news, football transfers and predictions.

Topics you might be interested in:
Karnataka Premier League 2018 Namma Shivamogga India National Cricket Team Abhimanyu Mithun
Srihari
FEATURED WRITER
An author, poet, soft skills trainer and sports enthusiast, who has a Masters in Sports Journalism and NCTJ-accredited level 3 Diploma in Journalism
Abhimanyu Mithun, M Nidish take the top honors at the...
RELATED STORY
Ambati Rayudu omitted from Duleep Trophy and India A...
RELATED STORY
KPL Auctions, 2018: Mayank Agarwal could be center of...
RELATED STORY
KPL 2018 auction: Full list of updated squads and team...
RELATED STORY
Robin Uthappa to replace Karun Nair in KPL 2018 auction
RELATED STORY
KPL 2018: Vinay Kumar, Manish Pandey head list of...
RELATED STORY
How the teams fared in their maiden T20 international
RELATED STORY
5 players who missed out on India's Test squad for first...
RELATED STORY
3 Indian stars who might not play in the World Cup next year
RELATED STORY
India Test squad for first three Tests against England...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us