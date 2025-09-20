Abhishek Sharma vs Chris Gayle - comparing their stats after 20 T20Is

Team India opener Abhishek Sharma has been in impressive form in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 in the UAE. While he has not got the big scores, he has played blazing cameos in each of India's three group matches, getting the Men in Blue off to flying starts in the process.

Abhishek kicked off the tournament with 30 off 16 balls against UAE in Dubai, slamming two fours and three sixes. In the next match against arch-rivals Pakistan at the same venue, the southpaw clubbed 31 off just 13 balls, hitting four fours and two sixes. The 25-year-old followed it up with 38 off 15 balls against Oman in Abu Dhabi. This knock featured five fours and two sixes.

Abhishek has so far featured in 20 T20Is. Ahead of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash on Sunday, September 21, we compare his stats with that of West Indies legend Chris Gayle at the same stage.

Abhishek Sharma vs Chris Gayle - Who has more runs and a better average after 20 T20Is?

In 20 T20Is, Abhishek has scored 634 runs at an average of 33.36. Of his 600-plus runs, 279 runs have come in five matches against England at an average of 55.80 and 124 runs in five matches against Zimbabwe at an average of 31. Further, he has scored 97 runs in four T20Is against South Africa, averaging 24.25.

After 20 T20Is, Gayle had 617 runs at an average of 32.47. Of his 600-plus runs after 20 matches, 136 runs came in four matches against South Africa at an average of 34 and 120 runs in two matches against India, averaging 60. Further, he had 109 runs in four T20Is against Australia at an average of 27.25 and 106 runs in four games against England at an average of 26.50.

Abhishek Sharma vs Chris Gayle - Who has a better strike rate after 20 T20Is?

Having played 20 T20Is, Abhishek has an exceptional strike rate of 198.12. He has a strike rate of 219.68 in five innings against England and 173.21 in four innings against South Africa. Also, he has a strike rate of 174.64 in four innings against Zimbabwe and 159.09 in three innings against Bangladesh.

After 20 T20Is, Gayle had a strike rate of 144.49. The West Indies legend had a strike rate of 153.52 in four innings against Australia and 163.07 in four innings against England. Also, he had a strike rate of 136.84 in three innings against New Zealand and 163.85 in four innings against South Africa.

Abhishek Sharma vs Chris Gayle - Who has more 50-plus scores after 20 T20Is?

After 20 T20I matches, Abhishek has four 50-plus scores to his name - two tons and two fifties. He smashed 135 off 54 against England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in February 2025 and 100 off 47 deliveries against Zimbabwe in Harare in July 2024. The 25-year-old also hit 79 off 34 against England in Kolkata in January 2025 and 50 off 20 against South Africa in Centurion (November 2024).

Player Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Abhishek Sharma 634 33.36 198.12 135 2 2 Chris Gayle 617 32.47 144.49 117 1 5

(Abhishek Sharma vs Chris Gayle - T20I stats comparison after 20 matches)

After 20 T20Is, Gayle had six 50-plus scores to his name. His best at that stage was 117, which came off 57 balls against South Africa in Johannesburg in the opening match of the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007. Of his five half-centuries, one each came against Australia, England, India, New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

Abhishek Sharma vs Chris Gayle - Who has a better record in wins after 20 T20Is?

Abhishek has so far featured in 17 T20Is that Team India have won. In 16 innings, he has smashed 606 runs at an average of 37.87 and a strike rate of 204.04, with the aid of two hundreds and two half-centuries. In three games that India have lost, he has scored 28 runs at an average of 9.33.

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Abhishek Sharma 17 606 37.87 204.04 135 2 2 Chris Gayle 6 253 42.16 147.09 98 0 2

(Abhishek vs Gayle - T20I stats comparison in wins after 20 matches)

After 20 T20Is, Gayle had been part of six matches that West Indies won. In winning causes, he scored 253 runs at an average of 42.16 and a strike rate of 147.09. In 12 matches that the Windies lost, he scored 287 runs, averaging 26.09. The southpaw scored 77 runs at a strike rate of 145.28 in two tied games.

