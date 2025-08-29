Abhishek Sharma vs David Warner - comparing their stats after 17 T20Is

Abhishek Sharma is likely to open the innings for India in the upcoming Asia Cup, which will be played in the UAE from September 9 to September 28. The 24-year-old could be partnered by either Sanju Samson or Shubman Gill in the T20 tournament. The latter was recalled to the Indian T20I team following his exceptional performance with the bat in England.

Speaking of Abhishek, he was the leading run-getter in India's previous T20I assignment against England at home earlier this year. In five innings, the left-handed batter slammed 279 runs at an average of 55.80 and a sensational strike rate of 219.68, with one century and one half-century to his credit.

Having made his debut in July 2024, the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener has so far featured in 17 T20Is. In this feature, we compare his stats with that of former Australian opener David Warner at the same stage.

Abhishek Sharma vs David Warner - Who has scored more runs and has a better average after 17 T20Is?

In 17 T20Is, Abhishek has 535 runs at an average of 33.43. Of his 535 runs, 279 came have come in five matches against England at an average of 55.80. He has also scored 124 runs in four matches against Zimbabwe at an average of 31 and 97 runs in four T20Is against South Africa, averaging 24.25. In three matches against Bangladesh, he has managed only 35 runs.

After 17 T20Is, Warner had 575 runs to his name at an average of 33.82. Of his T20I runs after 17 games, 179 runs came in three matches against West Indies at an average of 59.66. He had scored 154 runs in four matches against South Africa at an average of 38.50 and 72 runs in one match against India.

Abhishek Sharma vs David Warner - Who has a better strike rate after 17 T20Is?

Having played 17 T20Is, Abhishek has an excellent strike rate of 193.84. The aggressive left-handed has a strike rate of 219.68 in five inning against England. The opening batter has a strike rate of 173.21 in four innings against South Africa and 174.64 in four innings against Zimbabwe. Also, in three innings against Bangladesh, he has a strike rate of 159.09.

After 17 T20Is, Warner had a strike rate of 153.74. The former Australian opener had a strike rate of 155.55 in four innings against South Africa and 157.01 in three innings against West Indies. Further, he had a strike rate of 177.14 in three innings against New Zealand and 156.25 in two innings against Pakistan.

Abhishek Sharma vs David Warner - Who has more 50-plus scores after 17 T20Is?

In 17 T20Is, Abhishek has registered four 50-plus scores - two hundreds and two half-centuries. His best of 135 came off 54 balls against England at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in February 2025. The knock featured seven fours and 13 sixes. The southpaw also smacked 79 off 34 in the opening match of the T20I series at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Abhishek's maiden T20I century was registered against Zimbabwe in Harare in July 2024. He scored 100 off 47 balls, with seven fours and eight sixes. The 24-year-old also slammed 50 off 25 balls against South Africa in Centurion in November 2024.

Player Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Abhishek Sharma 535 33.43 193.84 135 2 2 David Warner 575 33.82 153.74 89 0 4

(Abhishek Sharma vs David Warner T20I batting stats after 17 matches)

After 17 T20Is, Warner had four 50-plus scores to his name. His best at that stage was 89, which came off 43 balls against South Africa in Melbourne in January 2009. Of his other three half-centuries after 17 T20Is, two came against West Indies and one against India.

Abhishek Sharma vs David Warner - Who has a better record in winning causes after 17 T20Is?

Abhishek has featured in 14 T20Is that India have won. In 13 innings, he has scored 507 runs at an average of 39 and a strike rate of 200.39. All his four 50-plus scores have resulted in wins for India. In three matches that India have lost, he has scored 28 runs at an average of 9.33.

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Abhishek Sharma 14 507 39 200.39 135 2 2 David Warner 11 401 36.45 168.48 89 0 3

(Abhishek Sharma vs David Warner T20I batting stats in wins after 17 matches)

After 17 T20Is, Warner had been part of 11 matches that Australia won. In 11 innings, he had scored 401 runs at an average of 36.45 and a strike rate of 168.48, with three half-centuries. In four matches that Australia lost, he had 121 runs at an average of 30.25. Warner also scored 20 runs in a tied game and 33 runs in a match that produced no result.

