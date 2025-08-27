Abhishek Sharma vs Dewald Brevis - comparing their stats after 10 T20Is

Opening batter Abhishek Sharma will be a key member of the Indian team in the upcoming 2025 Asia Cup, which will be held in the UAE from September 9 to September 28. The aggressive southpaw could open the innings with either Sanju Samson or Shubman Gill, depending on the combination India pick.

Ad

Abhishek was the leading run-getter in Team India's previous T20I assignment, which was a five-match series against England at home. In five innings, he slammed 279 runs at an average of 55.80 and a strike rate of 219.68, with one hundred and one half-century to his credit. The 24-year-old clobbered 135 off just 54 balls in the final T20I of the series played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Along with Abhishek, South Africa's Dewald Brevis is considered among the most destructive young batters in T20 cricket. The latter has featured in 10 T20Is so far. In this feature, we compare Brevis' stats with that of Abhishek at the same stage.

Ad

Trending

Abhishek Sharma vs Dewald Brevis - Who has scored more runs and has a better average after 10 T20Is?

After 10 T20Is, Abhishek had scored 170 runs at an average of 18.88. Of his 170 runs, 124 runs came in four innings against Zimbabwe at an average of 31. The southpaw had also scored 35 runs in three innings against Bangladesh at an average of 11.66 and 11 runs in two innings against South Africa, averaging 5.50.

Ad

In 10 T20Is, Brevis has scored 318 runs at an average of 39.75. The young Proteas batting sensation has 185 runs in five innings against Australia at an average of 46.25. He has also scored 79 runs in three innings against New Zealand, averaging 26.33 and 54 runs in two innings against Zimbabwe.

Abhishek Sharma vs Dewald Brevis - Who has a better strike rate after 10 T20Is?

After 10 T20Is, Abhishek had a strike rate of 160.37. The left-handed batter managed a strike rate of 174.64 in five innings against Zimbabwe. Further, the young Indian star had a strike rate of 150.09 from three innings against Bangladesh and 84.61 from two innings against South Africa.

Ad

Having played 10 T20Is, Brevis has a strike rate of 191.56. The 22-year-old has a strike rate of 194.73 in five innings against the Aussies. He has a strike rate of 225 in two innings against Zimbabwe and 168.08 in three innings against the Kiwis.

Abhishek Sharma vs Dewald Brevis - Who has more 50-plus scores after 10 T20Is?

After 10 T20Is, Abhishek had one 50-plus score to his name. He clobbered exactly 100 off 47 balls against Zimbabwe in Harare in July 2024. The southpaw's blazing knock featured seven fours and eight sixes. He failed to register any other significant score during this phase of his T20I career.

Ad

Player Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Abhishek Sharma 170 18.88 160.37 100 1 0 Dewald Brevis 318 39.75 191.56 125* 1 1

Ad

(Abhishek Sharma vs Dewald Brevis T20I batting stats after 10 matches)

In 10 T20Is, Brevis has crossed the 50-run mark twice. The South African batter has converted one of his 50-plus scores into a hundred. He slammed 125* off just 56 balls against Australia in Darwin a few days back. The blazing innings included 12 fours and eight sixes. The Proteas batter also scored 53 off 26 in Cairns in the same series, smashing one four and six sixes.

Ad

Abhishek Sharma vs Dewald Brevis - Who has a better record in winning causes after 10 T20Is?

Of his first 10 T20Is, Abhishek featured in eight matches that India won. In seven innings, he scored 166 runs at an average of 23.71 and a strike rate of 171.13, with a best of 100. In two T20Is that India lost, he scored four runs at an average of two and a strike rate of 44.44.

Ad

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Abhishek Sharma 8 166 23.71 171.13 100 1 0 Dewald Brevis 3 179 179 223.75 125* 1 0

Ad

(Abhishek Sharma vs Dewald Brevis T20I batting stats in wins after 10 matches)

Brevis has featured in only three T20Is that South Africa have won. In three innings, he has notched up 179 runs, averaging 179 (two not outs) at a strike rate of 223.75. In seven T20Is that the team has lost, he has scored 139 runs at an average of just under 20 and a strike rate of 161.62.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news