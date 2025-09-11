Abhishek Sharma vs Virender Sehwag - comparing their stats in T20Is

Young Team India opener Abhishek Sharma played an impressive cameo as the Men in Blue beat UAE by nine wickets in Dubai in match number two of Asia Cup 2025 on Wednesday, September 10. Chasing a paltry target of 58 in the Group A clash, Team India romped home in just 4.3 overs to register a record win. Abhishek slammed 30 off 16, clobbering two fours and three sixes.

Before Asia Cup 2025, the southpaw had a decent IPL 2025 campaign for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). In 13 innings, he scored 439 runs at an average of 33.76 and a strike rate of 193.39, with one hundred and two fifties to his name. His best of 141 came off just 55 balls against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Hyderabad. The blazing knock featured 14 fours and 10 sixes as SRH chased down 246.

Abhishek was also the leading run-getter in India's previous T20I assignment - a five-match series against England at home earlier this year. In five innings, the 25-year-old scored 279 runs at an average of 55.80 and a strike rate of 219.68. In the wake of his impressive batting form, we compare his T20I stats with that of former Team India opener Virender Sehwag.

Abhishek Sharma vs Virender Sehwag - Who has more runs and a better average in T20Is?

In 18 matches (17 innings), Abhishek has scored 565 runs at an average of 33.23. Of his 565 runs, 279 have come in five matches against England at an average of 219.68 and 124 in five matches against Zimbabwe at an average of 31. He has also scored 97 runs in four T20Is against South Africa at an average of 24.25 and 35 runs in three matches against Bangladesh, averaging 11.66

Sehwag played 19 T20Is (18 innings) in his career and scored 394 runs at an average of 21.88. Of his T20I runs, 91 came in three games against Sri Lanka, averaging 30.33 and 90 in three T20Is against New Zealand at an average of 30. Further, he scored 68 runs in one T20I against England, 62 in three games against South Africa (average 20.66) and 41 in five T20Is against Australia (average 8.20).

Abhishek Sharma vs Virender Sehwag - Who has a better strike rate in T20Is?

After 19 T20Is, Abhishek has a strike rate of 193.49. The left-handed batter has a strike rate of 219.68 in five innings against England and 173.21 in four innings against South Africa. Further, he has a strike rate of 174.64 in four innings against Zimbabwe and 159.09 in three innings against Bangladesh.

Sehwag ended his T20I career with a strike rate of 145.38. He had a strike rate of 236.84 in three innings against New Zealand and 178.43 in three innings against Sri Lanka. Further, in five innings against Australia, he had a strike rate of 105.12 and 125.92 in two innings against Pakistan.

Abhishek Sharma vs Virender Sehwag - Who has more 50-plus scores in T20Is?

Abhishek has four 50-plus scores to his name in 18 T20Is - two hundreds and two half-centuries. His best of 135 came off 54 balls against England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in February 2025. The southpaw also slammed 100 off 47 balls against Zimbabwe in Harare in July 2024. Of his two half-centuries, one has come against England and one against South Africa.

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s 4s 6s Abhishek Sharma 18 565 33.23 193.49 135 2 2 48 44 Virender Sehwag 19 394 21.88 145.38 68 0 2 43 16

(Abhishek Sharma vs Virender Sehwag - T20I stats comparison)

Sehwag struck two half-centuries in 18 innings in his T20I career. His best of 68 came off 52 balls against England in Durban in the 2007 T20 World Cup. The knock featured four fours and three sixes. Sehwag also smashed 64 off 36 deliveries against Sri Lanka in Mohali in December 2009.

Abhishek Sharma vs Virender Sehwag - Who has hit more boundaries in T20Is?

Abhishek has struck 92 boundaries so far in his T20I career - 48 fours and 44 sixes. Of his boundaries in T20Is, 24 fours and 22 sixes have come against England. He has also struck seven fours and nine sixes against South Africa.

Sehwag ended his T20I career with 59 boundaries - 43 fours and 16 sixes. Of his T20I boundaries, 11 fours and six sixes came against New Zealand. The former India opener also struck 10 fours and four sixes against Sri Lanka.

