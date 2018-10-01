ODI XI of above 34 active international players

Age is just a number but, it need not be true in sports. It is very tough to cope up with the mental and physical fitness a sport demands, especially after the age of 30. Cricket is no different. It is evident from the fact that most of the players struggle to keep their spot in the team after 30.

But some players get better with age, just like wine. Have you ever wondered how the playing 11 for ODIs would look like if all the active players across teams aged 34 or more were put together? Let's have a look.

Openers :

#1 Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle

It looks like the 39-year-old T20 superstar from Windies will never get tired of punishing the bowlers. He still looks as ruthless as he ever was with the bat, and a good run of form in the last edition of IPL which includes a century is proof to that. Dispute with the Windies Cricket Board meant he spent most of his time playing T20 leagues around the world. But in recent times he is playing more games for Windies and he was part of the ODI team in the World Cup Qualifier as well.

#2 Hashim Amla

Hashim Amla

Determination is Amla's middle name. He averages 49.65 in ODI cricket and is easily one of the best batsmen South Africa has ever produced. Even though his form has taken a dip in recent times evident by his average in 2018 which is a mediocre 28.64, he is still a potent force to give a solid start.

He is an active member of South African team in all the three formats. He will pair up with Chris Gayle as an opener in this line up.

