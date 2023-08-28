"Absolute carnage"- Fans erupt as Karun Nair smashes a 40-ball century in the semi-final of Maharaja Trophy KSCA 2023

Veteran batter Karun Nair hit a scintillating 40-ball century in the second semi-final of Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2023 on Monday, August 28, at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Karun led his Mysore Warriors side from the front in the match against Gulbarga Mystics in the batting department. After being asked to bat first, SU Karthik (41) and Samarth R (80) gave a wonderful start to Mysore with an 82-run opening stand in 8.3 overs.

Karun walked out to bat after Karthik's departure in the 9th over. The Mysore Warriors captain initially got his eye in by rotating strike for a couple of overs. Nair unleashed his furious self in the 15th over by smashing two sixes and signaling his intentions to the opposition team.

He went on a carnage from there and bludgeoned his way to a magnificent hundred in just 40 balls. His ton powered Mysore Warriors to a gigantic total of 248/2. En route to 107* (42), Nair hit nine sixes and 7 fours, completely dominating the Gulbarga Mystics bowlers.

Fans took note of Karun's phenomenal knock on Monday evening and hailed him through their reactions on Twitter. Here are some of the reactions:

Karun Nair bid farewell to Karnataka and joined Vidharbha ahead of the upcoming domestic season

Karun Nair recently announced that he has decided to part ways with the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) and join the Vidharbha team for the upcoming domestic season. He took to his official Instagram handle and wrote:

"I would like to take this opportunity to express my heartfelt gratitude for the incredible journey I've had with the Karnataka State Cricket Association over the last two decades. From the very start of my cricketing career, KSCA has been a guiding light, offering unwavering support that helped shape me into the player I am today.

"As I embark on a new chapter with the Vidarbha Cricket Association, I carry with me the cherished memories, friendships, and skills I've gained during my time with KSCA. Thank you for being an integral part of my cricketing journey. Now onto the next exciting adventure!

After debuting for Karnataka in 2012, Nair played 90 list A games and scored 2119 runs at an average of 30.71, including 12 half-centuries and two centuries. Across 85 first-class matches, he amassed 5922 runs at an average of 48.94, including 15 centuries and 27 fifties.