Abu Dhabi T10 2021-22, Northern Warriors vs Delhi Bulls: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

After the T20 season, it is time for T10 cricket to take over. The Northern Warriors and Delhi Bulls will kickstart the Abu Dhabi T10 League when the two sides meet in the opening game on Friday.

Both sides have managed to sign some established international superstars, and fans are gearing up for an exhilarating experience. Delhi Bulls have signed Jason Roy as their icon player, and they also have the likes of Eoin Morgan, Sherfane Rutherford, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Adil Rashid in their squad.

The Northern Warriors, on the other hand, have made Chris Jordan their icon player for the season. Meanwhile, proven players like Moeen Ali, Upul Tharanga, Samit Patel and Imran Tahir are all set to represent the Warriors.

Both teams will look to get in the groove from the word go and will not accept anything less than a win in the opening fixture.

Northern Warriors vs Delhi Bulls Match Details

Match: Northern Warriors vs Delhi Bulls, T10 League

Date and Time: November 19th, 2021, Friday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Northern Warriors vs Delhi Bulls Pitch Report

The surface has been slower after back-to-back IPL and the T20 World Cup and the spinners will enjoy their time here. However, there are still plenty of runs on offer. The team winning the toss would prefer to chase.

Northern Warriors vs Delhi Bulls Weather Forecast

A sunny day is expected on Friday and the evening would be a pleasant one. There are no chance of rain, and the temperature is likely to remain between 23 and 28 degrees Celsius.

Northern Warriors vs Delhi Bulls Probable XIs

Northern Warriors

Moeen Ali, Rovman Powell and Ross Whitely are likely to lead the batting for the Warriors, while Imran Tahir, Chris Jordan and Rayad Emrit will be key bowlers for them.

Probable XI:

Chris Jordan, Rovman Powell, Imran Tahir, Rameez Shahzad, Upul Tharanga, Samit Patel, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Moeen Ali, Rayad Emrit, Ross Whiteley, and Reece Topley

Delhi Bulls

The Bulls arguably have the most potent batting unit in the competition, including Jason Roy, Eoin Morgan, Rilee Rossouw and Sherfane Rutherford. Veteran Ravi Rampaul, alongside Adil Rashid and Akeal Hosein, will take charge of the bowling attack.

Probable XI

Jason Roy, Dwayne Bravo, Eoin Morgan, Sherfane Rutherford, Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shiraz Ahmed, Ravi Rampaul, Adil Rashid, and Akeal Hosein.

Northern Warriors vs Delhi Bulls Match Prediction

It will be a direct competition between the Warriors’ bowling and the Bulls’ batting. While the Warriors are looking a bit lightweight in the batting department, the Bulls are missing firepower in their bowling unit.

However, the Bulls have assembled a batting group that can destroy any bowling attack on the planet and chase any given target. It will be a challenge for the Warriors to stop them.

Prediction: Delhi Bulls are expected to win this match.

Northern Warriors vs Delhi Bulls live telecast details and channel list

TV: Colors Cineplex and Rishtey Cineplex

Live Streaming: Voot & Fancode

Edited by Parimal

