Abu Dhabi T10 2023, Match 3, Deccan Gladiators vs Delhi Bulls: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Match 3 of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2023 will see a face-off between Deccan Gladiators and Delhi Bulls on Wednesday, November 29. The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will host the clash.

Defending champions, Deccan Gladiators have had a perfect start to their T10 campaign, having defeated New York Strikers in the curtain raiser by 22 runs. Tom Kohler-Cadmore’s half-century helped the Gladiators put up a challenging total of 118 for the loss of eight wickets. Their bowling unit then did a great job, restricting the Strikers to 96/6.

On the other hand, Delhi Bulls have been the runner-up in the 2021 and 2021-2022 editions of the Abu Dhabi T10 league. Northern Warriors and Deccan Gladiators defeated them in the finals by eight wickets and 56 runs, respectively. They finished fifth last year with two wins and four losses under Dwayne Bravo's captaincy.

Quinton de Kock is expected to lead the Bulls with the likes of Bravo, Johnson Charles, James Vince, and Afghani bowling duo Naveen-ul-Haq and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Deccan Gladiators vs Delhi Bulls Match Details

Match: Deccan Gladiators vs Delhi Bulls, Match 3, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2023

Date and Time: November 29, 2023, Wednesday, 05:00 pm IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Deccan Gladiators vs Delhi Bulls Head-to-Head Records

Deccan Gladiators and Delhi Bulls have met on seven occasions in the Abu Dhabi T10 League. The Gladiators have been dominant, securing victory in the last five consecutive matches, while the Bulls claimed the first two wins. They will undoubtedly aim to sustain their dominance in the upcoming game.

Match Played: 7

Deccan Gladiators Won: 5

Delhi Bulls Won: 2

No Result: - 0

Deccan Gladiators vs Delhi Bulls Pitch Report

The wicket at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi has been a balanced one. The batters will get to score good runs in the early half. As the game unfolds, bowlers will come into action. The last two games played here saw the team batting first winning.

Deccan Gladiators vs Delhi Bulls Weather Forecast

On Wednesday, there is no possibility of rain in Abu Dhabi. Weather will be clear and pleasant with temperatures around 26°C. The humidity will be at 56%.

Deccan Gladiators vs Delhi Bulls Probable Xl

Deccan Gladiators

Andre Fletcher, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Fabian Allen, Andre Russell, Daniel Lawrence, Imad Wasim, Trent Boult, Luke Wood, Zahoor Khan, Mohammad Zahid, Nuwan Thushara

Delhi Bulls

James Vince, Quinton de Kock (c&wk), Johnson Charles, Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell, Dwayne Bravo, Ravi Bopara, Ali Abid, Izharulhaq Naveed, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Deccan Gladiators vs Delhi Bulls Prediction

Both teams have a good mix of talented domestic and international players. However, Gladiators are back off a win at this venue, they might be handy with the conditions of the ground. So, we can expect them to have an advantage in the upcoming game.

Prediction: The team batting first to win this game.

Deccan Gladiators vs Delhi Bulls Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: Sports18

Live Streaming: JioCinema