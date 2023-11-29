Abu Dhabi T10 2023, Match 5, Bangla Tigers vs New York Strikers: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Bangla Tigers and New York Strikers will go head-to-head in Match 5 of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2023 on Wednesday, November 29, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The Bangla Tigers have been disappointing in the Abu Dhabi T10 since 2019. They finished third in their debut season, followed by fifth and fourth-place finishes in the next two. However, last season, they had a terrible run as they finished eighth with just two wins and five losses.

Benny Howell is likely to lead the Bangla Tigers in this edition. The likes include Chris Lynn, Carlos Braithwaite, Haider Ali, and former Indian wicketkeeper-batter Robin Uthappa.

Meanwhile, the New York Strikers faced an initial setback, losing their first game to Deccan Gladiators by 22 runs. Opting to bowl first after winning the toss, Chamika Karunaratne impressed with a three-wicket haul, supported by Ali Khan and Muhammad Jawadullah, who took one wicket each.

Despite contributions from UAE opener Muhammad Waseem (26), Asif Ali (24), and Sunil Narine's 10 off 6, their efforts fell short as they couldn't reach the target within the given overs.

Bangla Tigers vs New York Strikers Match Details

Match: Bangla Tigers vs New York Strikers, Match 5, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2023

Date and Time: November 29, 2023, Wednesday, 10:00 pm IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Bangla Tigers vs New York Strikers Head-to-Head Records

Bangla Tigers and New York Strikers have met only once in the 2022 edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 league. Tigers had defeated the Strikers in that game by 19 runs. This season they’ll face the Strikers in their opening match of the tournament.

Match Played: 1

Bangla Tigers Won: 1

New York Strikers Won: 0

No Result: -

Bangla Tigers vs New York Strikers Pitch Report

The wicket at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi has been neutral. Both batters and bowlers will get assistance from the track throughout the game. In the last two matches at this venue, the team batting first emerged victorious on both occasions.

Bangla Tigers vs New York Strikers Weather Forecast

Abu Dhabi is expected to have clear and pleasant weather on Wednesday with no chance of rain. The temperature will be around 25°C, and the humidity is projected to be at 55%.

Bangla Tigers vs New York Strikers Probable Xl

Bangla Tigers

Kusal Mendis, Robin Uthappa (wk), Chris Lynn, Haider Ali, Rohan Mustafa, Benny Howell (C), Daniel Sams, Carlos Braithwaite, Matheesha Pathirana, Joshua Little, Maitullah Khan

New York Strikers

Rahmanullah Gurbaz(wk), Muhammad Waseem, Odean Smith, Asif Ali, Kieron Pollard(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Sunil Narine, Muhammad Jawadullah, Mohammad Amir, Akeal Hosein, Ali Khan

Bangla Tigers vs New York Strikers Prediction

Bangla Tigers have dominated Strikers in the previous head-to-head match. Although the Strikers began with a loss to the Gladiators, they hold the advantage of being familiar with the venue conditions and will aim to strategize their game accordingly.

Prediction: The team batting first to win the upcoming game.

Bangla Tigers vs New York Strikers Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: Sports18

Live Streaming: JioCinema