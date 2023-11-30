Abu Dhabi T10 2023, Match 8, Bangla Tigers vs Deccan Gladiators: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

On Thursday, November 30, the Bangla Tigers and Deccan Gladiators are gearing up for a showdown in match eight of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2023.

Bangla Tigers lost their first match of the Abu Dhabi T10 league against the New York Strikers. Despite an early dismissal of Chris Lynn, a solid partnership between Kusal Mendis (29) and Jordan Cox (38) enabled the Tigers to set a target of 102 runs.

However, the Strikers' Muhammad Waseem and Kusal Perera efficiently chased down the target in 7.4 overs, with Daniel Sams and skipper Benny Howell taking one wicket each.

On the other hand, the Deccan Gladiators started their tournament on a high note, winning the opening fixture against the Strikers by 22 runs. However, the Delhi Bulls broke their winning momentum in the previous game.

The Gladiators performed well in the first half, setting a target of 121 runs. Tom Kohler-Cadmore contributed 42, Andre Fletcher added 34 off 20, and Nicholas Pooran scored 18 off 14.

Andre Russell's quick-fire knock of 19 from five balls further bolstered their innings. While defending 121, Luke Wood finished as the lone wicket-taker as the Bulls chased down the target in just 8.3 overs.

Bangla Tigers vs Deccan Gladiators Match Details

Match: Bangla Tigers vs Deccan Gladiators, Match 8, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2023

Date and Time: November 30, 2023, Thursday, 10:00 pm IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Bangla Tigers vs Deccan Gladiators Head-to-Head Records

The Deccan Gladiators have enjoyed a dominant record against the Bangla Tigers in their head-to-head encounters. Out of five matches played, the Tigers have managed only one victory, while the Gladiators have emerged victorious in four.

Match Played: 5

Bangla Tigers Won: 1

Deccan Gladiators Won: 4

No Result: -

Bangla Tigers vs Deccan Gladiators Pitch Report

The pitch at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi is well-balanced, with bowlers becoming more influential as the game advances. While batters can score runs comfortably in the first innings, the dynamics shift later on.

In the last five matches at this venue, the team batting first has secured wins in three out of five games, with an average first innings score ranging between 110 and 115 runs.

Bangla Tigers vs Deccan Gladiators Weather Forecast

The weather condition on Thursday at 9:00 p.m. (local time) in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, is expected to be clear with a temperature of 25°C. There's a minimal precipitation chance at 1%, and the humidity will be around 62%.

Bangla Tigers vs Deccan Gladiators Probable Xl

Bangla Tigers

Chris Lynn, Jordan Cox, Kusal Mendis (wk), David Miller, Haider Ali, Dasun Shanaka, Rohan Mustafa, Carlos Brathwaite, Benny Howell (c), Daniel Sams, Dominic Drakes / Joshua Little

Deccan Gladiators

Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Andre Fletcher, Andre Russell, Fabian Allen, Imad Wasim, Daniel Lawrence, Luke Wood, Trent Boult, Zahoor Khan, Mohammad Zahid / Zahir Khan

Bangla Tigers vs Deccan Gladiators Prediction

The Deccan Gladiators have an impressive 80% success rate against the Bangla Tigers in their head-to-head encounters. While the Tigers faced an early setback with a loss to the New York Strikers, the Gladiators, despite a recent loss, secured a victory in their first game against the Strikers.

So, considering Gladiator's dominance and recent form, they are likely to come out on top in the upcoming game.

Prediction: The Deccan Gladiators to win the game.

Bangla Tigers vs Deccan Gladiators Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: Sports18

Live Streaming: JioCinema