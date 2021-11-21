Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021-22, Bangla Tigers vs Northern Warriors: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Bangla Tigers will be up against the Northern Warriors in the eighth game of the Abu Dhabi T10 League on Sunday night.

Both sides have had a slow start to their respective campaigns and will be searching for their first win. Bangla Tigers have been brushed aside by their opponents in the first two matches. They lost the opening game against Team Abu Dhabi by 40 runs, and in the 2nd game, Delhi Bulls annihilated them by 6 wickets.

Northern Warriors, on the other hand, lost their opening game against Delhi Bulls by 6 wickets. In the 2nd game, they lost against Team Abu Dhabi by 21 runs.

Bangla Tigers vs Northern Warriors Match Details

Match: Bangla Tigers vs Northern Warriors, 8th Match, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021-22

Date and Time: November 21st, 2021, Sunday, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Bangla Tigers vs Northern Warriors Pitch Report

The surface is a bit on the slower side, but it offers plenty of runs due to the shorter dimensions of the boundaries. As it is a night game, expect the team winning the toss to field first.

Bangla Tigers vs Northern Warriors Weather Forecast

A clear day is predicted in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, and the temperature is likely to stay between 23 to 31 degrees Celsius. Rain is expected to stay away as the precipitation chances are only 10%.

Bangla Tigers vs Northern Warriors Probable XIs

Bangla Tigers

While the bowling unit did pretty well for the Tigers in the last game, their batting failed miserably. Will Smeed could possibly replace Hazratullah Zazai for this encounter.

Probable XI:

Andre Fletcher, Faf du Plessis (C), Johnson Charles (WK) Hazratullah Zazai/Will Smeed, Will Jacks, Isuru Udana, Benny Howell, James Faulkner, Luke Wood, Tom Hartley, and Vishnu Sukumaran

Northern Warriors

After losing a couple of matches, Northern Warriors might be forced to make some changes. The likes of Gareth Delany and Mark Watt could get into the line-up.

Probable XI

Kennar Lewis (WK), Moeen Ali, Samit Patel, Rovman Powell (C), Ross Whiteley/Gareth Delany, Chris Jordan, Umair Ali, Abhimanyu Mithun, Rayad Emrit, Joshua Little/Mark Watt, Imran Tahir

Bangla Tigers vs Northern Warriors Match Prediction

The Northern Warriors have looked good with the bat in both games, but their bowling is yet to click. If they can perform as a unit in both departments, they are not too far away from their first win.

The Bangla Tigers, on the other hand, have looked entirely out of place with the bat. They have reputed batters at their disposal, but none of them have performed so far. If they want to have a shot at winning this tournament, they need to uplift their game massively.

Prediction: Northern Warriors are expected to win this contest.

Bangla Tigers vs Northern Warriors live telecast details and channel list

TV: Colors Cineplex and Rishtey Cineplex

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Live Streaming: Voot

Edited by Prem Deshpande

LIVE POLL Q. Will Northern Warriors register their first victory on Sunday? Yes No 0 votes so far