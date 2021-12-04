Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021-22, Deccan Gladiators vs Delhi Bulls: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

It is time for the big final as the Deccan Gladiators will meet the Delhi Bulls in the summit clash of the Abu Dhabi T10 League on Saturday.

Deccan Gladiators entered the final by defeating Delhi Bulls by 17 runs in the first qualifier. On the other hand, after losing to the Gladiators, the Bulls defeated Team Abu Dhabi by 49 runs in the second qualifier to make this stage.

Both teams will now try to give it their all for one last time to get their hands on the champions’ trophy.

Deccan Gladiators vs Delhi Bulls Match Details

Match: Deccan Gladiators vs Delhi Bulls, The Final, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021-22

Date and Time: December 4th, 2021, Saturday, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Deccan Gladiators vs Delhi Bulls Pitch Report

The surface has some turn on offer as it has slowed down slightly. However, there are still plenty of runs available for the batters. The skipper winning the toss will likely be chasing here.

Deccan Gladiators vs Delhi Bulls Weather Forecast

A bright sunny day has been predicted in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. While there is no chance of rain, the temperature is expected to hover between 23 to 29 degrees Celsius.

Deccan Gladiators vs Delhi Bulls Probable XIs

Deccan Gladiators

The Gladiators won their last game against the Delhi Bulls by 17 runs. Batting first, they posted a massive total of 139/4 in 10 overs. Explosive all-rounder Andre Russell top-scored for the side with 39 runs off 14 deliveries. The bowlers were efficient with their approach and they restricted the Bulls to just 122/5 in 10 overs. Andre Russell was the star with the ball as well as he picked up two wickets. No changes are expected in their playing XI.

Probable XI:

Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Andre Russell, Odean Smith, Najibullah Zadran, David Wiese, Tom Moores (WK), Anwar Ali, Wahab Riaz (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Sultan Ahmed, Tymal Mills

Delhi Bulls

Delhi Bulls defeated Team Abu Dhabi by 49 runs in their last game. Batting first, Delhi Bulls could only manage 109/7 in 10 overs. There was no substantial contribution from any batsman. However, their bowlers did exceedingly well to bundle out Team Abu Dhabi for just 60 runs in 8.3 overs. While Dominic Drakes accounted for four wickets, Fazalhaq Farooqi bagged three wickets to destroy the Team Abu Dhabi batting line-up. They are likely to field an unchanged playing 11.

Probable XI

Chandrapaul Hemraj, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Romario Shepherd, Sherfane Rutherford, Eoin Morgan, Dwayne Bravo (C), Dominic Drakes, Adil Rashid, Ravi Rampaul, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shiraz Ahmed

Deccan Gladiators vs Delhi Bulls Match Prediction

This will be the fourth meeting between the two sides this season. The Gladiators have dominated this rivalry, winning all three matches so far. They won two league games by nine and eight wickets respectively. The Gladiators also won the first qualifier later on. The Bulls will have to uplift their game massively to win against the Gladiators. Moreover, they have to overcome the mental barrier to get past the last three losses.

Prediction: Deccan Gladiators are expected to win this contest.

Deccan Gladiators vs Delhi Bulls live telecast details and channel list

TV: Colors Cineplex and Rishtey Cineplex

Live Streaming: Voot

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava

