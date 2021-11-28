Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021-22, Deccan Gladiators vs Northern Warriors: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Deccan Gladiators and the Northern Warriors face off in the 23rd match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021-22 on Sunday. Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will play host to this contest.

Deccan Gladiators beat Delhi Bulls by eight wickets coming into the game. The Gladiators have won five out of their seven games. Their campaign has been brilliant so far.

The Northern Warriors bounced back with a handsome win in their last match. They beat Team Abu Dhabi by 10 wickets. The Northern Warriors now have two wins from seven games with four points and are in fifth spot in the table.

They have struggled in the tournament so far and this win would give them much-needed confidence coming into this game.

Deccan Gladiators vs Northern Warriors Match Details:

Match: Deccan Gladiators vs Northern Warriors, Match 23, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021-22

Date and Time: November 28, 2021, Sunday, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Deccan Gladiators vs Northern Warriors Pitch Report

The wicket at Sheikh Zayed Stadium remains in favor of the batters. Batters have enjoyed playing on this surface. It will assist in shot-making with the ball coming onto the bat nicely.

Bowlers will face a challenge on this pitch to restrict the flow of runs.

Deccan Gladiators vs Northern Warriors Weather Forecast

The skies are clear for the entire duration of the match. There will be full play with no rain predicted. Temperatures vary between 25 and 28 degrees Celsius.

Deccan Gladiators vs Northern Warriors Probable XIs

Deccan Gladiators

Deccan Gladiators restricted the Delhi Bulls to 94/6 bowling first. Wanindu Hasaranga and Tymal Mills were their best bowlers with two wickets each. 6.1 overs was all they needed to chase the total down.

Tom Banton scored an unbeaten 46 off just 18 deliveries. Najibullah Zadran scored 35 runs off just 11 deliveries.

Probable XI:

Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Banton, Tom Moores (wk), Najibullah Zadran, Andre Russell, David Wiese, Wanindu Hasaranga, Odean Smith, Wahab Riaz (c), Sultan Ahmed, Tymal Mills.

Northern Warriors

Northern Warriors bowlers struggled to keep Team Abu Dhabi from scoring. They posted 145/6 batting first. Imran Tahir and Rayad Emrit picked up two wickets each.

However, Kennar Lewis and Moeen Ali put up a brilliant unbeaten 146-run stand to finish the game in 9.1 overs. Lewis remained unbeaten on 65 off 32 deliveries. Moeen blasted an unbeaten 23-ball 77.

Probable XI:

Kennar Lewis (wk), Moeen Ali, Samit Patel, Rovman Powell (c), Ross Whiteley, Umair Ali, Mark Watt, Joshua Little, Rayad Emrit, Imran Tahir, Oshane Thomas.

Deccan Gladiators vs Northern Warriors Match Prediction

Deccan Gladiators have now moved to the top of the table. They have been one of the most consistent teams in the tournament so far. The Gladiators have won consecutive games and are in form.

The Northern Warriors won their previous game as well. However, they have failed to be consistent in this tournament. It will be a challenge for them against Deccan Gladiators. It will be interesting to see if they can cause another upset.

Deccan Gladiators will look to consolidate their position at the top. They start as favorites to win this match.

Prediction: Deccan Gladiators to win this match.

Deccan Gladiators vs Northern Warriors live telecast details and channel list

TV: Colors Cineplex and Rishtey Cineplex

Live Streaming: Voot and FanCode.

