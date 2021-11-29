Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021-22, Deccan Gladiators vs Team Abu Dhabi: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Deccan Gladiators and Team Abu Dhabi lock horns in the 25th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021-22 on Monday. Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will be the venue for the battle between the two teams.

Deccan Gladiators come into this match having beaten Northern Warriors by 19 runs last time out. They are now at the top of the table with six wins from eight matches.

Team Abu Dhabi defeated the Chennai Braves by seven wickets in their last match. They have managed to win six out of the eight matches they have played in the tournament so far but are second in the points table, only behind the Deccan Gladiators on net run-rate.

This should be an interesting contest between two top sides.

Deccan Gladiators vs Team Abu Dhabi Match Details:

Match: Deccan Gladiators vs Team Abu Dhabi, Match 25, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021-22

Date and Time: November 29th 2021, Monday, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Deccan Gladiators vs Team Abu Dhabi Pitch Report

The wicket at Sheikh Zayed Stadium is ideal for batting. Batters can play their shots freely as the ball comes onto the bat nicely. Teams chasing continue to hold an advantage at this venue. Hence, it is advisable to bowl first.

Deccan Gladiators vs Team Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast

The skies will remain clear throughout the course of the match. We should have a full game with no rain predicted. Temperatures will vary between 25 to 27 degrees Celsius.

Deccan Gladiators vs Team Abu Dhabi Probable XIs

Deccan Gladiators

Deccan Gladiators posted a healthy total of 134/5 after batting first against Northern Warriors in their last match. Tom Moores (39), Andre Russell (22) and Odean Smith (33) were the main run-scorers for them.

They then restricted the Northern Warriors to 115/4 to win the match. Wahab Riaz, Odean Smith and Andre Russell each picked up a wicket.

Probable XI:

Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Banton, Tom Moores (wk), Najibullah Zadran, Andre Russell, David Wiese, Wanindu Hasaranga, Odean Smith, Wahab Riaz ( c ), Sultan Ahmed, Tymal Mills/Rumman Raees.

Team Abu Dhabi

Liam Livingstone shone with the ball in the last match. He picked up three wickets as Deccan Gladiators held the Chennai Braves to 107/6. Phil Salt led the charge in the run chase. He smashed a 20-ball 63. Chris Gayle remained unbeaten on 30 off just 16 deliveries as they got over the line in just seven overs.

Probable XI:

Phil Salt (wk), Paul Stirling, Liam Livingstone, Chris Gayle, Colin Ingram, Jamie Overton, Naveen-ul-Haq, Danny Briggs, Sheldon Cottrell, Fidel Edwards, Muhammad Farooq.

Deccan Gladiators vs Team Abu Dhabi Match Prediction

Deccan Gladiators are currently at the top of the table. They have now won three consecutive matches and will want to carry on their winning streak. Deccan Gladiators have been impressive with their performances thus far.

Team Abu Dhabi have momentum in the tournament. They are among the best teams in the competition. Returning to winning ways after two consecutive defeats would have given them confidence as well.

With both teams having done equally well so far, it should be a cracking encounter. There is not a lot to choose from between the two sides. The team batting second will have the advantage.

Prediction: Deccan Gladiators to win this match.

Deccan Gladiators vs Team Abu Dhabi live telecast details and channel list

TV: Colors Cineplex and Rishtey Cineplex

Live Streaming: Voot and FanCode.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava

