Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021-22, Delhi Bulls vs Northern Warriors: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The Delhi Bulls will square off against the Northern Warriors in the 16th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League on Thursday (November 25) night.

The Delhi Bulls have had a mixed run in the competition so far, and they currently sit third in the points table with three wins and two losses in five matches. The Bulls began their season with three consecutive wins, but failed to keep up the momentum and have lost their last two matches.

The Northern Warriors, on the other hand, have struggled to get going this season. They are fifth in the points table with only a single win and four losses after five games. The Warriors were on a four-game losing streak before defeating the Chennai Braves in their last match.

Delhi Bulls vs Northern Warriors Match Details

Match: Delhi Bulls vs Northern Warriors, 16th Match, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021-22.

Date and Time: November 25th, 2021, Thursday, 9:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Delhi Bulls vs Northern Warriors Pitch Report

The surface in Abu Dhabi is getting slower and has started to assist the spinners more. However, there are still tons of runs available due to the shorter size of the boundaries. The team winning the toss will prefer to chase at this venue.

Delhi Bulls vs Northern Warriors Weather Forecast

Zero chance of rain is predicted in Abu Dhabi on Thursday. While the humidity is expected to stay at 58%, the temperature level is likely to remain between 25 and 29 degrees Celsius.

Delhi Bulls vs Northern Warriors Probable XIs

Delhi Bulls

The Bulls lost their last game against Team Abu Dhabi by six wickets. Batting first, they posted a decent total of 121/4 in 10 overs. Romario Shepherd was the top scorer with unbeaten 39 runs off 11 deliveries.

However, they failed to defend the target as Team Abu Dhabi chased down the total on the last delivery of the match with six wickets in hand. Dominic Drakes was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets.

The Bulls could drop Ravi Rampaul for Adil Rashid to boost their bowling stocks in this match.

Probable XI:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Rilee Rossouw, Mohammad Hafeez, Luke Wright, Eoin Morgan, Dwayne Bravo (C), Dominic Drakes, Ravi Rampaul/Adil Rashid, Romario Shepherd, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shiraz Ahmed.

Northern Warriors

The Warriors defeated the Chennai Braves by 19 runs in the last match. Batting first, they posted a massive total of 152/4 in 10 overs. Openers Moeen Ali and Kennar Lewis were the top scorers for the Warriors with 49 runs each.

Their bowlers defended the target and bundled out the Chennai Braves for 133 runs inside 10 overs. Oshane Thomas finished the game with three wickets.

Probable XI

Kennar Lewis (WK), Moeen Ali, Samit Patel, Rovman Powell (C), Ross Whiteley, Umair Ali, Abhimanyu Mithun, Joshua Little, Rayad Emrit, Imran Tahir, Oshane Thomas.

Delhi Bulls vs Northern Warriors Match Prediction

A sudden fall in form could be worrisome for the Bulls as they go into this fixture after back-to-back losses. However, they have a strong unit at their disposal with enough experience to overcome such crises.

The Warriors, meanwhile, won their last game after four consecutive losses. They will look to build some steam with another win.

Prediction: Delhi Bulls are expected to win this contest.

Delhi Bulls vs Northern Warriors live telecast details and channel list

TV: Colors Cineplex and Rishtey Cineplex.

Live Streaming: Voot.

