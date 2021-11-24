Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021-22, Delhi Bulls vs Team Abu Dhabi: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Team Abu Dhabi will face the Delhi Bulls in the 13th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League on Wednesday.

Team Abu Dhabi have been absolutely dominant in the competition so far. They sit on top of the points table with four wins in four matches.

Delhi Bulls, on the other hand, are also enjoying a good tournament. They are third in the points table with three wins and a single loss in four matches. The Bulls began their season with three consecutive wins, but lost their previous game to the Gladiators by nine wickets.

Team Abu Dhabi will look to maintain their winning bandwagon, while the Bulls will try to bounce back with a win.

Delhi Bulls vs Team Abu Dhabi Match Details

Match: Delhi Bulls vs Team Abu Dhabi, 13th Match, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021-22

Date and Time: November 24th, 2021, Wednesday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Delhi Bulls vs Team Abu Dhabi Pitch Report

The surface is getting slower with each passing game, and the spinners have started to dominate proceedings here. The team winning the toss is likely to bowl first.

Delhi Bulls vs Team Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast

A clear sunny day with zero chance of precipitation is predicted on Wednesday. While the humidity is likely to stay at 63%, the temperature level is expected to remain between 26 to 29 degrees Celsius.

Delhi Bulls vs Team Abu Dhabi Probable XIs

Delhi Bulls

Delhi Bulls have rested some of their players recently. The promising Romario Shepherd could be back in place of Rav Rampaul.

Probable XI:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Rilee Rossouw, Sherfane Rutherford, Mohammad Hafeez, Eoin Morgan, Dwayne Bravo (C), Dominic Drakes, Ravi Rampaul, Adil Rashid, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shiraz Ahmed

Team Abu Dhabi

Marchant de Lange is expected to return to the playing eleven. He is likely to replace Fidel Edwards after the latter put in an underwhelming performance in the last game.

Probable XI

Philip Salt (WK), Paul Stirling, Liam Livingstone (C), Colin Ingram, Chris Benjamin, Jamie Overton, Ahmed Daniyal, Danny Briggs, Fidel Edwards/Marchant de Lange, Sheldon Cottrell, Muhammad Farooq

Delhi Bulls vs Team Abu Dhabi Match Prediction

It is expected to be a close contest between two of the strongest sides in the competition. Team Abu Dhabi have proved to be unbeatable so far and will be eyeing a fifth consecutive win. They have played as a unit and turned their individual performances into team results.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Bulls were left to introspect after a massive loss to the Gladiators in the last game. While their batting order has done well, their bowling outfit hasn’t been upto the mark. It might be a problem for them against Team Abu Dhabi's solid batting line-up.

Prediction: Team Abu Dhabi are expected to win this contest.

Delhi Bulls vs Team Abu Dhabi live telecast details and channel list

TV: Colors Cineplex and Rishtey Cineplex

Live Streaming: Voot and Jio TV

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee

