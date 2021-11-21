Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021-22 Delhi Bulls vs The Chennai Braves: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Delhi Bulls will face The Chennai Braves in the seventh match of the ongoing Abu Dhabi T10 League on Sunday evening.

The Bulls have started their campaign in red-hot form, winning both their first two games. They beat both the Northern Warriors and Bangla Tigers by six wickets. The Chennai Braves, meanwhile, didn't have a great start to their campaign. They lost their opening game against the Deccan Gladiators by 24 runs.

The Bulls will be eager to extend their winning run by completing a hat-trick of match wins. Meanwhile, the Braves will look to open their account in the tournament.

Delhi Bulls vs The Chennai Braves Match Details

Match: Delhi Bulls vs The Chennai Braves, 7th Match, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021-22.

Date and Time: November 21st, 2021, Sunday; 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Delhi Bulls vs The Chennai Braves Pitch Report

So far, the surface has played well in all the games, and plenty of runs have been scored. Expect another high-scoring encounter here, and the captain winning the toss to chase.

Delhi Bulls vs The Chennai Braves Weather Forecast

On Sunday, a bright sunny day is on the cards, and the chance of rain is only 10%. Meanwhile, the temperature is likely to stay between 23 and 31 degrees Celsius.

Delhi Bulls vs The Chennai Braves Probable XIs

Delhi Bulls

The Bulls are not expected to tinker with their winning combination. They are likely to field the same playing 11 in this game as well.

Probable XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Rilee Rossouw, Mohammad Hafeez, Sherfane Rutherford, Eoin Morgan, Dwayne Bravo (C), Dominic Drakes, Romario Shepherd, Adil Rashid, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shiraz Ahmed.

The Chennai Braves

While the batting unit did well for the Braves in their last match, their bowling attack leaked too many runs. They could replace Shinwari with Roman Walker to strengthen that department.

Probable XI

Mohammad Shahzad (WK), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Angelo Perera, Ravi Bopara, Dasun Shanaka (C), Yusuf Pathan, Samiullah Shinwari/Roman Walker, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Curtis Campher, Munaf Patel, Khalid Shah.

Delhi Bulls vs The Chennai Braves Match Prediction

Delhi Bulls have managed to perform on expected lines, as they won both of their first two games convincingly. Meanwhile, the Chennai Braves lost their first game of the tournament. The first impression of The Braves is that their bowling has looked toothless. That could haunt them against a strong batting unit like the Bulls.

Prediction: Delhi Bulls are expected to win this match.

Delhi Bulls vs The Chennai Braves live telecast details and channel list

TV: Colors Cineplex and Rishtey Cineplex.

Live Streaming: Voot.

