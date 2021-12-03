Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021-22, Team Abu Dhabi vs Bangla Tigers: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Team Abu Dhabi will lock horns with Bangla Tigers in the eliminator of the Abu Dhabi T10 League on Friday night.

Team Abu Dhabi narrowly missed out on a top-two spot and finished third in the points table with seven wins and three losses. Bangla Tigers, on the other hand, finished fourth in the league standings with six wins and four losses after ten matches.

Both sides are expected to come hard at each other as the winner of this game advances to the second qualifier, where they will fight for a place in the final. The losing side, meanwhile, will crash out of the competition.

Team Abu Dhabi vs Bangla Tigers Match Details

Match: Team Abu Dhabi vs Bangla Tigers, Eliminator, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021-22

Date and Time: December 3rd, 2021, Friday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Team Abu Dhabi vs Bangla Tigers Pitch Report

It is a batting-friendly wicket with some assistance for the spinners. The skipper winning the toss is expected to bowl first.

Team Abu Dhabi vs Bangla Tigers Weather Forecast

A bright and clear day is expected in Abu Dhabi on Friday. While the chances of rain are only 1%, the temperature is expected to remain between 23 to 29 degrees Celsius.

Team Abu Dhabi vs Bangla Tigers Probable XIs

Team Abu Dhabi

Team Abu Dhabi lost their last game to Delhi Bulls by 49 runs. The Bulls posted a massive total of 135/5 in 10 overs while batting first. Sheldon Cottrell was one of the rare bowlers who did well, picking up one wicket while giving away 20 runs.

Chasing the target, none of their batsmen could make a mark as the side could only manage 86/8 in 10 overs. Liam Livingstone finished as the top-scorer with 29 runs off 14 deliveries. Team Abu Dhabi might look to strengthen their batting unit by including Chris Gayle in place of Daniel Bell-Drummond for this match.

Probable XI:

Philip Salt (WK), Paul Stirling, Liam Livingstone (C), Colin Ingram, Chris Gayle/Daniel Bell-Drummond, Jamie Overton, Naveen-ul-Haq, Danny Briggs, Sheldon Cottrell, Marchant de Lange, Muhammad Farooq

Bangla Tigers

Bangla Tigers defeated the Northern Warriors by 30 runs in their last match. Batting first, the Tigers managed a total of 119/1 in 10 overs. Hazratullah Zazai remained unbeaten after scoring 55 runs off 31 deliveries. The bowlers did an exceptional job defending the target and restricted the Warriors to just 89/6 in 10 overs.

Tom Hartley was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets for 12 runs in two overs. Mohammad Amir could replace Isuru Udana in the playing 11 to try and provide a boost to the bowling attack.

Probable XI

Johnson Charles (WK), Hazratullah Zazai, Will Jacks, Faf du Plessis (C), Will Smeed, Benny Howell, James Faulkner, Isuru Udana/Mohammad Amir, Tom Hartley, Hassan Khalid, Luke Fletcher

Team Abu Dhabi vs Bangla Tigers Match Prediction

Both teams managed to win one game against each other during the league stage. While Team Abu Dhabi won the first game by 40 runs, Bangla Tigers returned the favor by winning the next match by 10 runs. The loss against Delhi Bulls in the last game could be an eye-opener for Team Abu Dhabi. They are expected to bounce back strong against the Tigers.

Prediction: Team Abu Dhabi are expected to win this fixture.

Team Abu Dhabi vs Bangla Tigers live telecast details and channel list

TV: Colors Cineplex and Rishtey Cineplex

Live Streaming: Voot

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee

