Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021-22, Team Abu Dhabi vs Chennai Braves: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Team Abu Dhabi take on the Chennai Braves in Match 22 of the Abu Dhabi T10 League at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Sunday, November 28.

Team Abu Dhabi’s form has been on the decline after making a flying start to their tournament. Having lost their last two games, they have been struggling for form and momentum.

Fidel Edwards and Marchant de Lange have done a great job with the ball so far, providing crucial and timely breakthroughs whenever the team has needed them to. Liam Livingstone has been highly consistent with the bat in hand. The big-hitters in the form of Paul Stirling, Colin Ingram and Chris Gayle have cashed in on what has been an absolute run-fest so far.

In their previous encounter against the Northern Warriors, they were handed a 10-wicket defeat. Batting first, the Abu Dhabi outfit piled on a mammoth 145-run total, a target which the bowlers failed to defend. Their inability to pick up wickets cost them the encounter. Colin Ingram was their top-scorer with a 25-ball 61. Liam Livingstone (11-ball 27) and Paul Stirling (11-ball 28) made notable contributions with the bat in hand.

The Chennai Braves have shown occasional sparks of brilliance on the field, but are yet to convert it into a win. Having lost all seven of their games so far, their season is all but over. While Bhanuka Rajapaksa has been consistent with the bat in hand, he has been surprisingly excluded from the eleven. Mark Deyal has been their most consistent bowler, having claimed six scalps in the tournament.

In their previous fixture against the Bangla Tigers, they went down by 9 wickets. Mohammad Shazad was the top-scorer with a 17-ball 32 while Mark Deyal made a 22-ball 28. Roman Walker was their lone wicket-taker in this encounter. The Chennai Braves need to step-up their performances substantially if they are to get back to winning ways.

Team Abu Dhabi vs Chennai Braves Match Details

Match: Team Abu Dhabi vs Chennai Braves, Match 22, Abu Dhabi T10.

Date: 28th November, 2021.

Time: 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Team Abu Dhabi vs Chennai Braves Weather Report

Clear skies are expected to greet both sides. Temperatures are expected to range between 24 and 28 degrees Celsius. Good playing conditions are expected to be a feature throughout the day.

Team Abu Dhabi vs Chennai Braves Pitch Report.

The surface at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium is a conducive one for batting. The ball is expected to come onto the bat nicely and the batters can play their shots freely. The bowlers need to bowl tight lines and lengths to keep the scoring rate under check. The team that wins the toss would prefer chasing on this surface.

Team Abu Dhabi vs Chennai Braves Probable XIs

Team Abu Dhabi: Daniel Bell-Drumond, Paul Stirling, Liam Livingstone (c), Colin Ingram, Chris Benjamin (wk), Jamie Overton, Marchant de Lange, Danny Briggs, Ahmed Daniyal, Fidel Edwards, Muhammad Farooq.

Chennai Braves: Angelo Perera (c), Toby Albert, Mark Deyal, Mohammad Shazad (wk), Dhananjaya Lakshan, Samiullah Shinwari, Khalid Shah, Nuwan Pradeep, Roman Walker, Munaf Patel, Kevin Koththigoda.

Team Abu Dhabi vs Chennai Braves Match Prediction

Team Abu Dhabi have not been at their best lately, having lost two of their last two games. Team Abu Dhabi will be rearing to go and will be looking to bounce back. Team Abu Dhabi are favourites to finish on top in this encounter.

Team Abu Dhabi vs Chennai Braves TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Colors Cineplex

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Parimal