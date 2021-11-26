Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021-22, Team Abu Dhabi vs Northern Warriors: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Team Abu Dhabi lock horns against Northern Warriors in the 19th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021-22. Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will host this exciting contest.

Team Abu Dhabi faced Bangla Tigers in their last game and suffered a loss in a close-fought contest. After electing to bowl first, they struggled to keep a lid on the scoring rate as Bangla Tigers posted 130 in 10 overs. Chris Gayle remained unbeaten on 52 but lacked support from the other end as they fell short by 10 runs. They will be hoping to get back to winning ways.

The Northern Warriors, on the other hand, are struggling in the competition. They have lost five games and won only a single game so far. They suffered a loss against the Delhi Bulls in their last encounter. After being asked to bat first, the Northern Warriors posted 128 on the board, losing six wickets. The bowlers failed to pick up wickets and as a result Delhi Bulls chased down the total with eight wickets in hand.

Team Abu Dhabi vs Northern Warriors Match Details:

Match: Team Abu Dhabi vs Northern Warriors, Match 19, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021-22

Date and Time: November 27th 2021, Saturday, 05:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Team Abu Dhabi vs Northern Warriors Pitch Report

The pitch at Sheikh Zayed Stadium is good for batting. The batters enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the match.

Team Abu Dhabi vs Northern Warriors Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Saturday. The temperature in Abu Dhabi is expected to hover between 26 to 29 degrees Celsius.

Team Abu Dhabi vs Northern Warriors Probable XIs

Team Abu Dhabi

Each of the five bowlers picked up a wicket each against the Bangla Tigers. Chris Gayle scored a quickfire fifty (52* off 23 balls) but failed to guide his side across the line as they lost by 10 runs, while chasing 131.

Probable XI

Philip Salt, Paul Stirling, Liam Livingstone (c), Chris Gayle, Colin Ingram, Chris Benjamin (wk), Marchant de Lange, Danny Briggs, Ahmed Daniyal, Naveen-ul-Haq, Muhammad Farooq

Northern Warriors

Skipper Rovman Powell was brilliant as he smashed 56 off just 22 balls to help the Northern Warriors post 128 on the board. The bowlers failed to pick up wickets as they failed to defend the total, losing the game by eight wickets.

Probable XI

Kennar Lewis (wk), Mooen Ali, Samit Patel, Rovman Powell (c), Umair Ali, Ross Whiteley, Abhimanyu Mithun, Joshua Little, Rayad Emrit, Imran Tahir, Oshane Thomas

Team Abu Dhabi vs Northern Warriors Match Prediction

Both sides are coming off losses in their respective previous fixtures. Both need to be at their absolute best to finish on the winning side on Saturday.

Team Abu Dhabi look strong on paper and expect them to come out on top on Saturday.

Prediction: Team Abu Dhabi to win this encounter.

Team Abu Dhabi vs Northern Warriors live telecast details and channel list

TV: Colors Cineplex and Rishtey Cineplex

Live Streaming: Voot

