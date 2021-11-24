Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021-22, Chennai Braves vs Northern Warriors: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

In their quest to open their account in the competition, the Chennai Braves will face the Northern Warriors in Match 14 of the Abu Dhabi T10 League on Wednesday, November 24.

Both sides have had a terrible run in the tournament so far, as they are yet to open their accounts. The Northern Warriors are languishing in second-last position in the league standings with four losses from four matches. Meanwhile, the Chennai Braves hold the wooden spoon in the points table with four losses in four matches.

Both sides need to pull up their socks to stay relevant in the race to the playoffs. While they are both in dire need of a win, one team will have their campaign over at the end of the day.

Chennai Braves vs Northern Warriors Match Details

Match: Chennai Braves vs Northern Warriors, 14th Match, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021-22.

Date and Time: November 24th, 2021, Wednesday, 9:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Chennai Braves vs Northern Warriors Pitch Report

Scoring runs against the spinners and medium pacers is becoming more difficult as the surface at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium is getting slower. Considering the dew factor, the team winning the toss is expected to bowl first.

Chennai Braves vs Northern Warriors Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain and clear skies are predicted in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. While the temperature level is likely to hover between 26 to 29 degrees Celsius, humidity is likely to stay at 63%.

Chennai Braves vs Northern Warriors Probable XIs

Chennai Braves

The Chennai Braves didn't come to the party with both bat and ball against the Bangla Tigers. All-rounder Dhananjaya Lakshan could replace Tion Webster for this game.

Probable XI:

Bhanuka Rajapaksa (WK), Ravi Bopara, Angelo Perera, Dasun Shanaka (C), Khalid Shah, Tion Webster, Samiullah Shinwari, Mark Deyal, Curtis Campher, Roman Walker, Munaf Patel.

Northern Warriors

After a disappointing performance with the bat in the last game, the Warriors might look to stack their batting with Ross Whiteley in place of Umair Ali.

Probable XI:

Kennar Lewis, Moeen Ali, Samit Patel, Rovman Powell (C), Abdul Shakoor, Umair Ali/Ross Whiteley, Kaunain Abbas (WK), Rayad Emrit, Joshua Little, Abhimanyu Mithun, Imran Tahir.

Chennai Braves vs Northern Warriors Match Prediction

Both teams have had their own set of problems. The Chennai Braves have batted well so far, but their bowling has been disappointing. The Warriors, on the other hand, have repeatedly failed with the bat.

The team that resolves their issues first will come up trumps in this match.

Prediction: Chennai Braves to win this game.

Chennai Braves vs Northern Warriors live telecast details and channel list

TV: Colors Cineplex and Rishtey Cineplex.

Live Streaming: Voot.

