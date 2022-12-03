Team Abu Dhabi will take on the Deccan Gladiators in the Eliminator of the ongoing edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League on Saturday, December 3. It promises to be an exciting contest at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi as the loser of this game will get knocked out of the competition.

Team Abu Dhabi finished the league stages in third position. They won four out of six games and finished with nine points to their name. They lost to the New York Strikers in their last league game and as a result, failed to seal a berth in the first qualifier.

After being asked to bat first, Team Abu Dhabi batters struggled throughout their innings as they finished their innings on 78/8. The bowlers tried hard and picked up three wickets in total but were unsuccessful in defending the total. They will have to bounce in the Eliminator against the Gladiators.

The Deccan Gladiators, on the other hand, had a fantastic start to the competition but lost their way a bit. They managed to win four out of seven games and finished in fourth position. They lost to the Morrisville Samp Army in their last league game and despite that, they qualified for the playoffs.

The bowlers struggled to pick up wickets as the Samp Army posted 126 on the board. Tom Kohler-Cadmore scored 41* at the top of the order but lacked support from the middle order and managed to post 107/5 to lose the game by 19 runs. They will look to turn the tables around in the knockout stages of the tournament.

Team Abu Dhabi vs Deccan Gladiators Match Details:

Match: Team Abu Dhabi vs Deccan Gladiators, Eliminator, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022

Date and Time: December 3, 2022, Saturday, 07.45 pm IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Team Abu Dhabi vs Deccan Gladiators Pitch Report

The pitch at Sheikh Zayed Stadium is a balanced track. The surface gets better under lights and the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The bowlers will have to be disciplined with their lines and lengths while bowling on this surface.

Team Abu Dhabi vs Deccan Gladiators Weather Forecast

The temperature in Abu Dhabi is expected to hover between 24 to 29 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Team Abu Dhabi vs Deccan Gladiators Probable XIs

Team Abu Dhabi

Expect Fabian Allen to replace David Payne for their clash against the Gladiators.

Probable XI

Chris Lynn (c), Alex Hales, James Vince, Brandon King, Kamran Atta (wk), Alishan Sharafu, Andrew Tye, Peter Hatzoglou, Fabian Allen, Adil Rashid, and Naveen-ul-Haq.

Deccan Gladiators

Expect the Gladiators to field the same XI that featured in their last league game.

Probable XI

Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Will Smeed, Andre Russell, Suresh Raina, David Wiese, Adeel Malik, Odean Smith, Zahoor Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, and Joshua Little.

Team Abu Dhabi vs Deccan Gladiators Match Prediction

Both sides are coming off a loss in their respective last league games. They will have to bring out their A-game to turn the tables around in the knockout stages and stay alive in the competition.

The Deccan Gladiators have a good balance to their side and expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Deccan Gladiators to win this encounter.

Team Abu Dhabi vs Deccan Gladiators Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex HD, Rishtey Cineplex

Live Streaming: Voot and Jio Cinema App

