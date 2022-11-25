Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022, Match 10, Team Abu Dhabi vs Northern Warriors: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Team Abu Dhabi will be taking on the Northern Warriors in the 10th match of the ongoing Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022. The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will play host to this exciting encounter.

Team Abu Dhabi lost their opening fixture against the Deccan Gladiators. They faced the Delhi Bulls in their next fixture and both sides shared a point each as the game ended in a tie, the first-ever in this edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022.

Team Abu Dhabi batted first and posted 120 on the board, thanks to a scintillating knock from Brandon King of 64* off just 27 balls. Andrew Tye and Amad Butt picked up two wickets apiece and the game went down to the wire. They held their nerves as the game ended in a tie. Team Abu Dhabi will be eyeing their first win when they take the field on Saturday against the Warriors.

Northern Warriors, meanwhile, haven’t got to the best of the starts to the tournament as they played two games so far and lost both. They lost to the Deccan Gladiators in their previous fixture.

The Warriors’ bowlers struggled to keep a check on the scoring rate as the Gladiators finished their innings on 138/3. Adam Lyth scored 51 at the top of the order but the other batters failed to contribute as they fell short of the target by 24 runs. The Warriors will be hoping to fire in unison and grab their first win on Saturday.

Team Abu Dhabi vs Northern Warriors Match Details:

Match: Team Abu Dhabi vs Northern Warriors, Match 10, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022

Date and Time: November 26th 2022, Saturday, 07:45 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Team Abu Dhabi vs Northern Warriors Pitch Report

The pitch at Sheikh Zayed Stadium gets better under lights. The new ball bowlers may get some lateral movement off the surface but it looks good for batting. The bowlers will have to hit the right areas to avoid damage.

Team Abu Dhabi vs Northern Warriors Weather Forecast

The temperature in Abu Dhabi is expected to hover between 25 to 30 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Team Abu Dhabi vs Northern Warriors Probable XIs

Team Abu Dhabi

Expect Team Abu Dhabi to field the same XI on Saturday that featured against the Bulls.

Probable XI

Chris Lynn (c), Alex Hales, James Vince (wk), Brandon King, Abid Ali, Peter Hatzoglou, Andrew Tye, Alishan Sharafu, Adil Rashid, Amad Butt, Naveen-ul-Haq

Northern Warriors

We may see Abhimanyu Mithun come in place of Gus Atkinson for their clash against Team Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Probable XI

Adam Lyth, Kennar Lewis (wk), Usman Khan, Rovman Powell (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Liam Dawson, Mark Deyal, Wayne Parnell, Rayad Emrit, Junaid Siddique, Abhimanyu Mithun

Team Abu Dhabi vs Northern Warriors Match Prediction

Team Abu Dhabi’s last game ended in a tie. The Warriors lost their last fixture and need to fire in unison in their upcoming clash. Both sides are yet to win a single game in the competition and will be raring to go on Saturday.

Team Abu Dhabi have a good balance to their side and expect them to register their first win.

Prediction: Team Abu Dhabi to win this encounter.

Team Abu Dhabi vs Northern Warriors Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex HD, Rishtey Cineplex

Live Streaming: Voot and Jio Cinema App

